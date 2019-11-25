Kick off the holidays New Buffalo Style on Saturday, Nov 30, with Whittaker Winter Wonderland! featuring Santa visits, Shop Small Saturday specials, gingerbread decorating, tree lighting and more presented by the New Buffalo Business Association.
The schedule follows:
• All day: New Buffalo businesses celebrate Shop Small Saturday.
• 9 a.m. - Noon: Breakfast with Santa at Rosie’s Restaurant, 128 N Whittaker St.
• 10:30 a.m.: Arts and crafts, a scavenger hunt and more at Elsie Earl Studios,
• Noon - 2 p.m.: Meals on Wheels Give-Back lunch at Casey’s New Buffalo, 136 North Whittaker St.
• 2 - 4 p.m.: Ginger Bread House decorating class at Jackie’s Cafe, class is complimentary but reservations are required, contact Jackie’s Cafe at (269) 469-1800.
• 4 - 6 p.m.: Visit with Santa at Dooley’s Lake House Pub, 310 W Buffalo St.
• 6:30 p.m.: Christmas Tree lighting at the Transient Marina (in the Harbor by the Whittaker Street Bridge), with Santa, caroling with the New Buffalo Area Schools Choir, hot cocoa and cookies from David’s Deli.
• 7 - 10 p.m.: Karaoke, an Ugly Sweater Contest and more at the Community Toy Drive at Dooley’s Lake House Pub (for more see additional info on the event in this column).
‘The Nutcracker’
Southold Dance Theater has been awarded a grant from The Pokagon Fund to perform “The Nutcracker” ballet in the New Buffalo Performing Arts Center at 1 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7.
As part of this generous grant, Southold Dance Theater will teach New Buffalo/Harbor Country children three of the dances in the ballet. These students will perform the roles during the Dec. 7 performances.
Southold Dance Theater and The Pokagon Fund have partnered in this endeavor for over 10 years. The 2018 performances included 36 Harbor Country dancers. The Harbor Country “Nutcracker” will have a total of 200 dancers ages 4 to 18 as well as a talented adult ensemble.
Community Toy Drive on tap
The Miss and Mr New Buffalo Scholarship Program will have its second Community Toy Drive starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Dooley’s Lakeside Pub, 310 W Buffalo St., New Buffalo
Any new unwrapped toys and or gift cards for all ages will be accepted. The program is working with the New Buffalo Area Schools on assisting families in need for the holidays and will be accepting donations from until Dec. 17. All donations can be dropped off at Dooley’s. Gift cards are encouraged for High School and Middle School. Toys and clothing are encouraged for elementary kids. Please don’t forget the parents as well. All gift cards welcomed.
‘Seussified Christmas Carol’ at River Valley
The Charles Dickens classic story, “A Christmas Carol,” comes to the River Valley auditorium with a different look. The 90-minute production is “A Seussified Christmas Carol,” with rhyming lyrics and crazy characters, which bring the familiar story of Ebenezer Scrooge to life.
Written and performed to be enjoyed by all ages, the curtain rises on Saturday, December 7, at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and on Sunday, December 8, at 4 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, and $5 for seniors and students.
Holiday happenings
The Three Oaks Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held downtown and at Carver Park on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 6 p.m.
FOTO Fest at the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Dec. 7.
The Bridgman Holiday Village is scheduled for 3 to 6 p.m. in the downtown area on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Singing in Lakeside Park
A Community Sing-Along sponsored by Celebrate Chikaming is scheduled for 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lakeside Park in Lakeside.
This event will commemorate the Lakeside Parks joining the list of Parks that are managed by Chikaming Township Park Board and a brief ribbon cutting ceremony wick kick things off. Song books will be on hand to share with all and students from the New Buffalo choir are expected to participate.
Snowflake Stroll in Three Oaks
Kick off the holiday season at the 5th annual Snowflake Stroll in Three Oaks on Saturday, Nov. 30th. Businesses will stay open until 9 p.m., with festive food and drink served starting at 4 p.m.
Take a stroll through historic Three Oaks and discover delicious food, hand-crafted and vintage finds, designer fashions, unique jewelry, and original art and design in Harbor Country’s most charming downtown.
SAM Winter Recital
The School of American Music will present its annual winter recital for students and instructors at 2 p.m. Dec. 8 at Real Life Community Church, 12 E. Michigan St.
The event is free and open to the public.
The recital gives SAM students – children and adults – live performance experience in addition to the musical training they receive in the school’s studios.
The School of American Music offers one-on-one instruction with experienced teachers. Its curriculum includes beginning, intermediate and advanced lessons in guitar, violin, baritone ukulele, bass guitar, piano, mountain dulcimer, slide guitar, flute, saxophone, clarinet and voice. Lessons are conducted in the school’s studios on the second floor of Three Oaks Township Public Library, and at its Arts & Education Center, also in Three Oaks.
River Valley Holiday Market
River Valley’s Fourth Holiday Market will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. December 7 in the River Valley High School cafeteria.
Harbor Arts Musical Expo
Harbor Arts Musical Expo, sponsored by Harbor Arts and The Acorn, is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Acorn Theater, 107 Generations Dr., Three Oaks.
Three fan favorites from Music in the Park (the concert’s beneficiary) are coming back for a jam packed night of awesome music.
Robert Rolfe Feddersen is an amazing singer/songwriter who’s received awards like the Gold Album for the song “Fly” from the movie “Varsity Blues.”
The Andrew Fisher Quartet with band members Glen, Dustin, Bruce, and Andrew. Some cool guys who know how to get you moving with their jazzy, soul, and a bit of funk style music.
The Sypian Family Band members of the Sypian family and their friends) is your hometown family band playing original tunes that stirs the soul.
To reserve a seat, go to www.acornlive.org.
A Two Bands, Cookies and a Food Drive concert is set for 8 p.m. Dec. 6 featuring the Corey Denison Band and the Funky Mojo Daddy, cookies and seeking donations for the Harbor Country Emergency Food Pantry.
The Radio Harbor Country Holiday Party begins at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 5, while The Newports take the Acorn Stage at 8 p.m. Nov. 30.
For more on upcoming Acorn Theater shows, call (269) 756-3879 or go to www.acornlive.org.
Mobile Food Pantry
There will be a Mobile Food Pantry Truck visit at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at the Chikaming Fire Department on Red Arrow Highway.
Heart of Gold Benefit Concert
The Heart of Gold Benefit Concert beginning at 7:30 p.m. (Central Time) Dec. 7 is the regional artist Johnny V’s 8th Annual Neil Young Tribute Concert to Benefit Toys for Tots, Young People’s Theater Company, and Remembering Our Veterans.
The event will be held in Michigan City, Ind., at the Holdcraft Performing Arts Center (HPAC), 1200 Spring St. Doors open at 6:30 pm. General admission is $25 (online or at the door). VIP packages are available online. Visit YPTCINC tickets to purchase online.
The Johnny V and Friends band will revisit this annual celebration showcasing the artistry of Neil Young. This year features the musical talents from the Heart of Gold Band including Rocco Labriola, on pedal steel; Billy Romer and Freek Johnson, “The Unit” on drums. Anthony Massaro from the Killer Bzzz Caution will be on guitar. Janis Wallin of Johnny V’s Wildflowers, Terrapin Flyer and The Family Groove Co. will be on the bass. Al Joseph of Country Roads will be featured on the Violin. Johnny V himself will be holing up his end on keyboards, vocals and guitar. For more information contact Johnny Vermilye at (219) 805-9822.
‘Everything but the Turkey’
On the day before Thanksgiving (4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27), the Harris Family Farm Foundation will be offering free “Everything but the Turkey” Thanksgiving Meal Bags, fresh organic produce from their farm in Galien, and a small assortment of new hats, gloves and scarves to local families and individuals in need at the Galien Township Fire Station, 305 Kiley Dr.
The Meal Bags will include a wide range of traditional Thanksgiving items, including instant mashed potatoes, stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, gravy, and much more. Galien residents and former Galien School District members will be served first, followed by others in need from nearby communities. Harris Family Farm Foundation is an Equal Opportunity Provider.
Harbor Country Singers concerts
The Harbor Country Singers (HCS), the area’s community chorus, will offer Christmas concerts at churches in Harbert and Three Oaks during December.
The first concert, on Saturday, Dec. 14, will be at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, 14280 Red Arrow Highway, Harbert. The second will be at St. John’s Church, 10 W. Ash St. in Three Oaks on Friday, Dec. 20. Both concerts start at 7 p.m.
The theme of this year’s concerts is “Christmas Collage.” HCS Director Cindy Dryden explains that the event will include dance, children’s performances and instrumental music, in addition to the choral music for which HCS is known. “Our Christmas concerts always prove to be inspiring and magical evenings,” Dryden says. “This year, we’re featuring the talents of not only our group, but also those of an array of musician friends and creatives from our community.”
Both concerts are open to the public and free, though contributions are welcome.
HCS is a program of the School of American Music in Three Oaks. In addition to its Christmas concerts, the group also leads caroling at holiday events and performs traditional and patriotic songs throughout the year. The Harbor Country Singers is underwritten in part by the Pokagon Fund.
Toys 4 Tots Drive
Coldwell Banker Residential Mortgage, 10 North Whittaker St., New Buffalo, will host a St. Nick’s Toys 4 Tots Drive from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Take a photo with Santa, enjoy cookie decorating and special surprises. Bring an unwrapped gift to support the Local Toys for Tots drive and be entered in a drawing to win an Amazon gift card. Donations of toys will be accepted through Dec. 12.
Indiana trails hike
Old Chicago Trail and Little Calumet River Trail near Chesterton, Ind., will be visited by the Harbor Country Hikers on Saturday, Dec. 7, beginning at 1 p.m. Eastern.
The rich natural diversity of the trails reveals why people have been drawn to this area for more than 10,000 years. The route goes through a forest dominated by maple, beech, basswood and oak trees and follows the Little Calumet River, once a critical transportation route for early regional travelers.
Insulated boots, cold weather gear and water are recommended for this two-hour moderate hike, with either a 1.6-mile or 2.1-mile route depending on weather. Harbor Country Hikers President Pat Fisher will lead the hike following a brief presentation. Parking will be at the Bailly/Chelberg Comfort Station, south of the Indiana Dune Nation Park Headquarters complex.
Harbor Country Hikers free events are open to all, children are welcome if accompanied by an adult and dogs allowed according to destination rules. Membership ($20 for individuals or $30 for families) is encouraged. For weather cancellations, further information about HCH or to request a membership form, visit [harborcountryhikers.com]( http://harborcountryhikers.com/).
Winter Tree I.D. Workshop
Chikaming Open Lands plans a Winter Tree I.D. workshop at 1 p.m. Saturday, December 7.
Botanist Bob Tatina will lead the way through Robinson Woods Preserve to identify common Michigan trees during the winter months.
Registration is required. (http://chikamingopenlands.org/events/winter-tree-i-d-workshop).
Wreath class in New Troy
Artist Bre Dubuque will lead participants through the steps of making their own Christmas wreath at the New Troy Community Center, 13372 California Road, on Saturday, Dec. 7, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Center will provide wreath forms, wire, greenery — even the hot chocolate.
Participants are encouraged to bring their own ribbon, pine cones, berries and baubles to make the creation uniquely their own. Some wire cutters will be provided, but participants should bring them if they have them. Class size is limited to 10 people, so register early. Cost is $10 for members of Friends of New Troy, $15 for non-members. To register, please e-mail friendsofnewtroy@yahoo.com or call/text Lorraine at (269) 405-6857 and leave a message. Payment (cash or check) will be accepted at the beginning of class, so plan on arriving a few minutes early.
Teddy Bear Tea
For the 19th year in a row, Marina Grand Resort is inviting families to bring their holiday best—and an unwrapped gift for Toys for Tots—to their annual Teddy Bear Tea, scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday, December 8. Marina Grand Resort is located at 600 W. Water Street in New Buffalo.
Little ones can share their own wishes with Santa while donating a toy to make another child’s wishes come true. Award-winning entertainer Dave Rudolf will have everyone laughing and shaking their jingle bells.
Admission is $15 per person with a donation of an unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For more information about Toys for Tots, visit www.toysfortots.org.
Help offered
Would you like help with educational assistance, emergency services, employment assistance and family matters support in Chikaming, New Buffalo or Three Oaks Township? Text or call 269-231-0648 or email info@nbynharborcountry.org for assistance.
Parks survey
The City of Bridgman’s Parks and Recreation Department is asking for area residents’ help in developing its five-year plan by completing a survey. The deadline for completing the survey is Monday, Dec. 9.
The brief survey seeks input on the household’s leisure and recreational activities, use of the city’s current parks and facilities and thoughts about future development. The survey can be completed on line from the Parks Department website at http://www.bridgman.org/165/Parks. Copies also are available at City Hall.
Fudge-Raiser for Senior Center
A Fudge-Raiser to benefit the River Valley Senior Center featuring Jackie’s Cafe fudge at $14 per pun (with matching funds from the Larry Bubb Endowment providing $28 to the Senior Center) is taking pre-orders for pick-up after Thanksgiving.
For more information, contact Jackie’s Cafe at 810 West Buffalo St. in New Buffalo (269-469-1800).
