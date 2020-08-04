BRIDGMAN — A little morning rain failed to dampen spirits at the 23rd Betty’s Buddies Golf Outing held Saturday, Aug. 1, at Pebblewood Country Club in Bridgman.
The four-person per team scramble benefits Betty’s Buddies, a local organization that provides assistance to those fighting cancer.
Betty’s Buddies member Darrell Hinman said it is the organization’s only fund-raiser in 2020.
He gave tribute “to people we’ve lost” including Betty Grosse, Josh Fox, Larry Smith, Mike Fitzgerald, Blackjack Irwin, Henry Haines, Dick Chapman, Al Markunas, Nancy Burns, Steve Porter, Sharon Flick, Brian Sokolowski, Mikey O’Sullivan, Elaine Frick, David Becker and David Hicks.
Hinman also honored cancer survivors including Rex Miller, Rick Hildebrand, Dave Majerek and Gary Fox.
Denny Grosse thanked everyone (a record number of teams participated) for showing up on a day that began with some “liquid sunshine” (although it soon cleared up).
He said the annual event started out as the Josh Fox memorial golf tourney (in memory of a young man who died in an auto accident) and has also been held in memory of his wife, Betty, who passed away 14 years ago.
“We do this to remember her and all those who are fighting cancer,” he said.
Grosse said the organization has given out more than $60,000 over the last few years “and you just can’t imagine how it helps people.”
Betty’s Buddies began honoring the memory of Betty Jean Grosse, who lost her battle with lung cancer in May of 2006, by donating knit hats and baseball caps to area hospitals, oncology centers and individual cancer patients to provide warmth when treatments cause hair loss. The organization also helps out in many other ways such as providing gas cards and helping families meet basic needs such as utility bills. The address for Betty’s Buddies is P.O. Box 363, Three Oaks, MI 49128.
The top teams in the 2020 Betty’s Buddies Golf Outing were:
• First Place with a score of 55 (par is 68) — John Tuzynski, Hans Krieger, Darren Dunning and Chris Bolin.
• Second Place (56) — Matt Barrett, Rick Hildebrand, Jace Heimbach and Blake Rudlaff.
Longest drive honors went to Sheri Williams and DJ Pepple.
Close to hole awards were earned by DJ Pepple, Kenny Breaux, Darreck Krueger and Nate Peak.
