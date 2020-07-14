Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Rain. Low around 65F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible.