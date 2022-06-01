THREE OAKS — Alapash Mercantile was welcomed to Three Oaks with a May 28 grand opening and Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Alapash owner Marco Chavarry said Alapash Mercantile (located across Generations Drive from the Acorn) is an extension of his existing Alapash New Home store (at 14 N Elm St.).
“This is really, really symbolic of my roots,” he said of the new space. “Everything that I have done since I was a little kid – plants, chunks of color, texture. I always tell people this is sort of like the Earthier version of Alapash on Elm Street.”
Chavarry said the original shop is “his brain” (everything is linear and square and shiny), while the new Mercantile location “is my heart” (kind of random, eclectic and a little wild).
“I love when people come to the store on Elm and ask me “what’s the difference?’ Well you have to go and see it because I think it’s very, very different,” he said.
The focus of the new adventure is to offer a fun selection of indoor plants, pots, apothecary, everyday house objects and home accessories inside the historic Featherbone boiler house that was once used as a greenhouse. Chavarry said he’s also re-connecting with antiquing at the new space.
Alapash Mercantile is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday
The original Alapash shop is open Wednesday through Monday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit www.alapash.com or call (269) 231-9990.
