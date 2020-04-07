HARBERT — The dog park at Harbert Community Park is a relaxing place for Rick Golab of New Buffalo to spend time with his dogs, “Hazel” the Chocolate Lab and “Molly,” a Clumber Spaniel.
While Hazel can’t get enough of retrieving a ball, Golab said Molly “pretty much just sits around and looks at things.”
“I like this park … this one stays dry, it’s got a lot of sun,” he said.
Dog walking has become an omnipresent activity during the coronavirus “Stay Home, Stay Safe” period, but it’s the norm for Tim Scott of Welcott Farm dog retreat and kennel near Galien spends a lot of time walking canines. On a recent afternoon he took two of his five bloodhounds Maisy and Maya for a walk on a recent afternoon.
Scott said he normally takes dogs for walks two at a time.
“It gives me a ton of exercise — six miles a day.”
“We’ve got a lot of day cares (some regulars are bringing their dogs to Welcott Farm three days a week),” he said. “Not as many overnights because of the travel.”
As with most businesses that are still operating, extra precautions have been put in place.
“We meet them out in the parking lot … we sanitize their leashed when they leave, nobody comes in other than us.”
As spring begins to warm things up people with animals like horses and other livestock are going outside to work with them.
At the Pleasing Pastures farm in rural Weesaw Township a recent sunny afternoon offered an opportunity to do some goat grooming.
Winter Scheer was putting her horse “Petro” through his paces nearby in Lake Township.
While many veterinary clinics remain open, the protocols have changed.
At New Buffalo Animal Hospital COVID-19 changes inched the following:
For Surgeries, Grooms and Drop Off Appointments please stay in your car, call us at 269-469-5400 and we will bring your pet in. The groomers or technicians will call when your pet is ready for pickup. For pick up, call us when you are in the parking lot and a receptionist will take your payment and an assistant will deliver your pet to your car. For your convenience we will extend our drop off time between 8:00 and 9:00 am, EST.
Our regularly scheduled appointments will be handled the same way. Call us, a technician will take your pets history and a technician will come to your vehicle and escort your pet in side. Please stay in your car here while you wait for your pet to come back to you.
Berrien Veterinary Services in Baroda also is asking clients to stay in their car and call the office (269-422-1176) when they arrive.
“At this time we are open to emergency appointments only but we understand you may need certain prescriptions filled from our office as well. We can answer your questions over the phone, bring prescriptions to you, bring a pet in to see the doctor and even bill out over the phone. We do this in an effort to help our community slow the spread of coronavirus by reducing the number of people in the waiting room. We care about our clients and their pets and are doing our part to keep our community healthy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.