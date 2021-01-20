Area essential workers take advantage of Futures for Frontliners program

BENTON TOWNSHIP — Shelly Keller is a firm believer in taking advantage of learning opportunities.
“I’ve had the career and made decent money, but I never had that degree to back up my resume,” Keller said.
When the Three Oaks resident saw Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announce the Futures for Frontliners program that would allow people who worked in essential industries during the pandemic to get their associate degree for free, she jumped on the opportunity.
“I thought, ‘What’s the catch?’ But it turned out to be really a great program,” Keller said. “It was fairly simple to apply. I just followed the instructions. Here I am at 47 years old, starting out in a whole new direction, learning all new stuff because of this program. It gave me that opportunity.”
She said the hardest part was waiting to hear if she was accepted.
The program
Lucian Leone, director of admissions at Southwestern Michigan College, said this program has not only opened education opportunities for thousands of Michiganders, but greatly helped the community colleges, too.
“Just because of the issues of COVID-19, and so many classes being online, and so many people being out of work, generally speaking, enrollments at community colleges around the country are not increasing,” he said. “Frankly, because of Futures for Frontliners, and the students that it brought to us, we’ll be able to be much more closer to even. It hasn’t given us a big surge, but it minimized the decline.”
Michigan residents qualify for the program if they worked in an essential industry between April 1 and June 30 last year, and did not already have a college degree. It also allows those without a high school diploma or equivalency to access services to help them prepare for and complete one. The program pays the in-district tuition rate, after any federal aid has been applied.
The application deadline was Dec. 31, and students could enroll, starting with the current semester. The spring semester at Lake Michigan College starts on Monday, and the spring semester at SMC begins Jan. 25.
SMC received 759 applications for the program. Of that, 221 new and current students will be attending classes this spring.
“I think a good percentage of those remaining 500 will hopefully be starting classes in either the summer or fall, because they only had to apply by Dec. 31, but had to start classes sometime in 2021,” Leone said.
Jeremy Schaeffer, director of admissions and recruitment at LMC, said he’s hopeful more will start in the summer and fall at LMC, as well. The college received 1,709 applications, with 268 attending this spring.
He said Futures for Frontliners students who enrolled at LMC this spring semester make up about 33 percent of the college’s new enrollment.
The number of people who applied statewide was over 100,000, according to the state’s website in mid-December before the deadline.
What they’re pursuing
While Keller is looking to get a medical assisting degree and an associate degree in applied science from LMC, others are considering music therapy, criminal justice and other health care degrees.
Schaeffer said of the degree programs students have been interested in, health care has been the biggest.
“Knowing the population that was working on the front lines during the shutdown, it makes a lot of sense,” he said. “They’re looking to advance, whether that be in our nursing program, some of the medical imaging, and our medical assistant program.”
Beyond that, there has been a lot of interest in business and computer information systems, as well as skilled trades, such as welding.
Schaeffer said the trend has been people looking to earn degrees in the field they already work in, to advance their careers.
That’s the case for Synthia Fitzgerald, 35, of Niles, who worked at an assisted living center during the pandemic as a licensed practical nurse and got many of her coworkers to apply for the program, as well.
“It’s just a once in a lifetime opportunity that some people, unfortunately, don’t get the chance to get,” she said. “It’s a way to better our life without having to go into the major debt that college can cause.”
That’s also the case for Judy Small of Benton Harbor. She has been working as a home health care aid, but the money just wasn’t there for her to go to college and advance.
“I really wanted to do phlebotomy,” she said. “I have a passion for learning how things work and the career fascinated me. I also love people and this is something we need.”
Michelle Herman, a new SMC student who lives in Niles, is trying to become a registered nurse. She is currently a nursing assistant at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Niles.
“I knew I was going to go back to school – I was already thinking about it – and this program was an added thing that was presented and I went ahead and signed up for,” she said. “Being back enrolled in school is wonderful because I know it’s the right time in my life. It wasn’t the time before. Now I’m happy that it’s happening.”
A bright spot
Avontae Young of Benton Harbor said the Futures for Frontliners program is going to give him less stress.
“Working through the pandemic was mentally draining, and at some points it didn’t feel like it was worth it, but this really brought a light into things for me and for others,” he said.
Young is working on his associate degree in criminal justice at LMC and eventually wants to go to law school.
Harold Milliner, 23, of Berrien Springs is working toward a degree in the music therapy field.
For him, this program means having to work fewer jobs, and will help him stay on the honor roll, he said.
“When it came to the subject of college with my family, it was, ‘We’ll support you, but not financially’,” Milliner said. “This opened a door of possibilities for the future.”
For Small and Keller, their ages did cause some concern as they prepared to return to school.
“Being 54, everything has changed with technology and stuff, but I’m feeling good. It feels promising and I’m real excited,” Small said. “This scholarship made it possible for me to go into a career and not just another job.”
Keller said she’s terrified and excited at the same time about the upcoming semester.
“It’s great that something good can come out of COVID, but also due to COVID it’s a whole different format. Everything is on a computer, so it sort of tests your technological abilities,” she said.
She worked in a bank during the pandemic and said even though she was good at it and she liked it, she didn’t have a passion for it.
“So part of this is helping me look for something that I had a little bit more passion and interest in,” Keller said.
Leone and Schaeffer said these students that they’ve helped admit to college have been so thankful for this opportunity.
“This is really allowing a lot of students that didn’t think getting their associate degree was possible, now able to make that a reality,” Leone said. “We are incredibly pleased that the state has moved forward with this and is really allowing us to provide a great education to all these students.”
They both noted that this is the precursor for the Michigan Reconnect program, which will begin taking applications in February. That program will provide grants and scholarships to any adult who is at least 25 and seeks a postsecondary education.
“This group is a great starting point for us, but we know the program is going to continue to grow and help our community overall, which is a beautiful thing,” Schaeffer said.
