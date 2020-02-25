NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo High School boys and girls basketball teams played in honor of those whose lives have been touched by cancer on Friday, Feb. 21.
The Coaches Against Cancer night was sponsored by Dalton Stanage of the Farm Bureau Insurance office in Bridgman and the American Cancer Society (represented by Janet Wartman).
Stanage said the event serves as both a way to raise awareness and raise money for the American Cancer Society.
Stanage said the special jerseys worn by varsity and JV New Buffalo players include the name of the person they’re playing for on the back.
New Buffalo varsity players dedicated the evening to the following: (Girls) Mary Mayer (Beth Sardon); Nadia Collins (Maria Churchill); Kelsey Corkran (David Barns); Clair Workman (Grandma Workman); Emma Lantz (Grandma Pierog); Georgia Arvanitis (Grandpa Steve); Aaron James (Marcella James); Jordan Bryk (Tom Lowitzki); Sophia DeOliveira (Maria Churchill); Abby Vitale (Maria Churchill); Ambriyana Braden (Dixie Grott); coach Scott Syme (mom and dad); (Boys) Nate Tripp Jr. (John Haskins); Kaden Parmley (Grandpa Russ); Mark Shaw (Landon); Stephen Margaritis (Don Dockerty); Ben Lijewski (Great Grandafther Ed Lijewski the 1st); Cole Haskins (John Haskins); Anthony Lijewski (Jim Conlin); Sean Gordon (Uncle Rick); Michael Flick (John Haskins); Ryan Vinson (Paul Vinson); Zack Forker (his mom, Nicole); Coach Wayne Butler Sr. (Delores Timm and Patricia Butler); Coach Nate Tripp (Nancy Mast).
Josh Bushu, a cancer survivor who went to Lakeshore High School, addressed the crowd about how much the Cancer Society help him during his battle, and now he is returning the favor. Bushu said he battled leukemia for 3 and 1/2 years (from age 7 to 7 1/2) and has been in remission for more than a decade. A 2018 Grand Valley graduate, he works as an apprentice at Farm Bureau in Bridgman with Stanage
Both Bison varsity squads won their contests with Lake Michigan Catholic by a wide margin.
The New Buffalo girls jumped out to a 23-2 first-quarter lead and went on to prevail 47-27.
Six different players scored in the opening period, with Mary Mayer scoring six points and Nadia Collins tallying 5 points.
Collins finished with 11 points while Aaron James had six points.
Maggie Tidey paced the Lakers with 9 points.
The Bison are slated to begin District play on Wednesday, March 4, at River Valley against the Lakers.
The New Buffalo boys were ahead 21-1 after one quarter of play and went on to to post a 62-15 victory.
Anthony Lijewski (19 points) and Kaden Parmley (15 points) led the way on offense as the Bison upped their record to 10-1 in the BCS White Division.
A battle for first place with River Valley (unbeaten in the league) is scheduled for March 5 in Jerry Schaffer Gym.
