BRIDGMAN — The community of Bridgman got a new royal court of kings and queens during two "Broadway The Greatest Hits" pageants held Saturday, Nov. 16.
Crowned Miss Bridgman 2020 during an evening pageant was Rachel Scharnowske while Ethan Pope was chosen to be the new Mr. Bridgman.
Court members are: First Runner-up Summer Janes; Second Runner-up Kelsey Mulick; Miss Congeniality Naomi Loraff; and Mr. Nice Guy Eric Adams.
All are seniors at Bridgman High School.
Sharnowske, 17, participates in band (drum major for the last two years), serves as Class President, is in the National Honor Society, has been on the high school honor roll for four years, is in Key Club and has helped with the Reed Middle School Trunk-or-Treat. After graduation she plans to focus on Business at Michigan State University.
Pope, 17, the son of Chuck and Roberta Pope, participates in soccer, baseball, DECA and Key Club. After high school, he plans to "graduate college and make his parents proud."
Janes, 17, the daughter of Jim and Jennifer Janes, is an honor roll student who is in the senior class top 10 and a Bridgman Fire Department cadet who plans to get her EMT license. She wants to attend medical school and become an OB/GYN.
Mulick, 17, is involved in SADD, 4-H equestrian events, Interact Club, cheer, DECA, and Student Senate. She plans to major in Event Planning and Management at Ball State University.
Loraff, 17, participates in the equestrian team, color guard, SADD, band, peer mentoring, softball, Berrien County Youth Fair, We Can Ride, and the Bridgman Summer Feeding program. An honor roll student for eight years, she plans to study Animal Assisted Therapy at Oakland University.
Adams, 18, the son of Tom and Leslie Adams, is active in band, DECA and Prom Committee, is an honor roll student and was named Homecoming King and Marketing Student of the Year. He also won the "Flavor Flav" Award in AP U.S. History. Adams plans to attend Central Michigan University and obtain a degree in Music.
Earlier in the day LIttle Miss Bridgman, Junior Teen Bridgman and Miss Teen Bridgman queens and courts were crowned.
The new Little Miss Bridgman is Brooklynn Wheeler. Her court is First Runner-up La'Shanna Sparks and Second Runner-up Lily Munson.
Also participating in the pageant were contestants Ireland Stratton, Alivia Munson, Ravin Ayala, Zoey Davis, Hailey Germain, Sofia Tyler, Aubree Pliley and Ariel Munson.
Wheeler, 9, is active in 4-H and horseback riding and wants to be a horse trainer.
Sparks, 8, is active in cheer, swimming, Girl Scouts, garden club and soccer and wants to be a teacher.
Munson, 7, likes to swim, do gymnastics and ride bikes, She wants to be a police officer when she grows up.
Miss Junior Teen Bridgman 2020 is Katherine Starbuck. Court members are First Runner-up Brookelyn Rochefort and Second Runner-up Emma Sanders.
Also in the royal court are Jazlyn Culbertson and Katie Buist.
Starbuck, the daughter of Jamie and Dan Starbuck and a fifth-grader at Reed Middle School, is active in volleyball, dance, softball, basketball the fair and baking. She would like to be a teacher.
Rochefort, a sixth-grader, is the daughter of Tiffany and Mike Rochefort. Her activities include softball, basketball, volleyball, cheerleading, choir and cooking club. She hopes to someday be a teacher.
Sanders, a fifth-grader and the daughter of Rebeccah and Josh Wedde and Jason Sanders, participates in volleyball, softball, choir club, garden club and broadcasting club. She wants to be a history or science teacher.
Crowned Miss Teen Bridgman 2020 on Nov. 16 was Hailey Drew. The Miss Teen court also includes First Runner-up Madison Rochefort, Second Runner-up Kate Sanders, and co-Miss Congenialities Anne Scott and Lily Barker.
Also participating were contestants Isabella Tyler, Maggie Enders, Ava Starbuck, Peyton Adams, Ava Janes and Maya Schmidt.
Hailey, 14, is the daughter of Courtney Granzow and James Drew. She has participated in dance, ballet, point and jazz and enjoys signing, writing, listening to music, photography and hanging out with friends.
Madison, 15, is the daughter of Melissa. Her activities include softball, band, Interact Club and Wyldlife. She enjoys walking, hammocking reading, camping and traveling.
Kate, 13, is the daughter of of Rebeccah and Josh Wedde and Jason Sanders. Her activities include band, dance. Wyldlife, practice club and broadcasting club.
Anne, 13, is the daughter of Steven and Christine Scott. Her activities include cheerleading, cross country, dance, track, broadcasting, solo and ensemble, Math Counts and Student Council.
Lily, 13 and the daughter of Allan and Melissa Barker, is involved in volleyball, dance, Student Council, track, cheerleading, Math Counts, church youth group and showing goats at the fair.
Among those saying their farewells during the pageants were Little Miss Bridgman 2019 Dempsey DeMercado, Miss Bridgman 2019 Krystin Buist, and Mr. Nice Guy 2019 Justin Jannert.
Judges were: (Little, Junior Teen and Teen) Virginia Goodenough, Peggy Roberts and John Kelin (Miss and Mr. Bridgman) Megan Roth, Jessica Bandurski-Zaremba and Karol Behrle.
