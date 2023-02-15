SAWYER — The Coastline Children’s Film Festival (CCFF) has announced its 13th annual international children’s film festival will take place March 3 through March 12 in ten locations in Berrien County and beyond.
“Thirteen years ago, we were inspired by the 8 and 1⁄2 Foundation – founded by Tilda Swinton and Mark Cousins – and their efforts to make great films available to young people everywhere,” a CCFF press release states. “In their words: ‘We have noticed over the many hundred cinema journeys we have taken that our most memorable and exhilarating cinema memories are not from the bigger films ... but littler films, often from other countries, maybe made many decades ago, maybe made without color, maybe with subtitles, or not a single word.’ That idea became our mandate, our manifesto. For 10 days we will provide countless sources of inspiration – (all for free). Full-length features. Documentaries. Silent classics. Shorts Films. Young Filmmakers Competition.”
Selections for the 2023 Coastline Children’s Film Festival include award-winning films that have been screened all over the globe. “Free Puppies” explains how – and, more crucially, why – “Adopt, don’t shop” came to be a national mantra. “Sunken Roads” tells a story of inter-generational friendship as 20-year-old filmmaker joins eight D-Day veterans on a journey to France – a commemorative pilgrimage to Omaha Beach for the 70th anniversary of the invasion. The exquisite animated film “Giovanni’s Island” is a heart-warming historical drama of cross-cultural friendship among children in the aftermath of war.
The festival kicks off Friday, March 3, with an Opening Night Costume Party at Krasl Art Center. Come as your favorite animated character and you could win a prize for the most creative costume. Festivities begin at 6 p.m. with popcorn, cupcakes and a music program featuring the First Grade Choir from South Elementary School (Watervliet) led by Brandon Mattson. “Kid Flicks One,” a selection of animated and live action shorts from the New York International Children’s Film Festival (NYICFF), begins at 7 p.m. Be ready to dance and partake in serious cupcake consumption.
Gather & Kid Flicks takes place at the Friends of New Troy Community Center on March 4. Enjoy the musical stylings of Brandon J Woodcox at 11 a.m. There will be a screening of the New York International Children’s Film Festival’s “Kid Flicks One” at 11:30 a.m. These animated shorts promise to entertain kids of all ages and are perfect for introducing youngsters to their first-screen experience. There will be an abundant supply of fresh donuts from Red Coach Donuts and delicious local coffee from Red Arrow Roasters. Visit www.friendsofnewtroy.org to learn more.
Join us at Sarett Nature Center at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, as we screen the film “Hoot.” Following the screening, Sarett naturalists will take you on a night hike to call for owls. Please bring a flashlight or headlamp for the night hike if you have one. Hike will start at 8:45 p.m.
The Young Filmmakers Competition (YFC) is free and open to anyone age 18 and under from the United States. We use the platform Film Freeway to solicit short films. They are judged on creativity, originality and artistic and technical mastery. Awards will be presented to the top three films, along with a Best in Show award and the Audience Favorite on March 10 at a Hollywood red carpet style screening and ceremony in the Oak Room at the Citadel immediately following the 6 p.m. screening. Attend a YFC screening on March 4 or March 8 to cast your vote for the Audience Favorite. The YFC is juried by Doreen Bartoni, Dean Emeritus, School of Media Arts at Columbia College Chicago.
An Open House at the new Coastline Children’s Film Festival Storefront (in the Flynn Theatre Building in downtown Sawyer) will happen on Sunday March 5. After playing film themed board games from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., the acclaimed documentary “Scrap” will be screened at 4 p.m.
We’ll have office hours on Monday, March 6, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Stop in and pick up a program booklet or explore our film archive and chat with CCFF board members and volunteers. Coffee provided by Red Arrow Roasters and cold drinks from Fruitbelt.
This year we will present a host of outstanding films for the whole family, many for the very young and some appropriate for middle and high school students; all will delight and inspire.
Dr. Larry Schanker (a Southwest Michigan treasure) will provide improvisational piano accompaniment to two silent films – “The Blue Bird” (1922) at the Oak Room on March 10 at 7:30 p.m.; and “I Was Born, But…” (1925) which closes the festival at The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks on Sunday, March 12, at 4 p.m.
Films will be screened at the following venues: Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph; the Citadel Oak Room and the Sarett Nature Center in Benton Harbor; the New Buffalo Township Library; the Three Oaks Township Public Library and The Acorn Theater in Three Oaks; Friends of New Troy Community Center in New Troy; the CCFF Storefront at the Flynn Theatre Bldg. in Sawyer; the St. Joe County Public Library and the Western Branch in South Bend.
A comprehensive festival program booklet with a complete list of all the films is available at all venues and from our website. For descriptions of each of the films and a downloadable version, visit www.coastlinechildrensfilmfestival.com.
The mission of the Coastline Children’s Film Festival is to bring high-quality independent films and animation for children and young adults to the area and to present them on the big screen as shared theatrical experiences for the whole family and community.
The festival is sponsored by a major grant from the Virginia and Harvey Kimmel Family Foundation with contributions from Brookview Montessori School, Fruitbelt, Ann Krsul Architect, Modern Dentistry Associates, Sam and Connie Monte, and Red Arrow Roasters. The programs at the New Buffalo Township Library, the Three Oaks Township Public Library and the Acorn Theater in Three Oaks are made possible with a grant from The Pokagon Fund. This activity is also supported by the Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs Minigrant Program administered by the Arts Council of Greater Kalamazoo.
Admission for all films is free. Donations are most welcome. The festival booklet offers parents guidance to content and age appropriateness. For more information call Leslie Sullivan at (269) 757-1491.
