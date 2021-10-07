SAWYER — For the second straight October, the Krasl Art Center and Coastline Children’s Film Festival will present Flick or Treat.
And this year, the classic film screening will expand to two nights.
At 7 p.m. Oct. 15, visit the new CCFF office inside the Flynn Theatre building at 5861 Sawyer Road in Sawyer for this year’s featured film, “The Old Dark House” (1932).
There is a suggested donation of $1 for the indoor screening of the 72-minute film, which is suggested for ages 10 and older.
At 8 p.m. Oct. 29, the Krasl Art Center in St. Joseph will host an outdoor screening of 10 short, silent films from 1903-30. If it rains, the screening will be moved to 8 p.m. Oct. 30.
The 78-minute collection is suggested for all ages, and Larry Schanker will provide live piano accompaniment.
There is a $2 suggested donation, and attendees should bring a blanket or chair for seating. Lawn space will be limited.
Attendees can arrive early, and carve or decorate pumpkins from 7-8 p.m. for the community pumpkin walk. The jack-o’-lanterns will be illuminated at night all weekend long.
Here’s a closer look at each of this year’s films:
‘The Old Dark House’
A horror comedy, “The Old Dark House” initially was deemed a lost film. It was restored by the George Eastman Museum, and has garnered widespread critical acclaim. It’s now recognized as a cult classic, and one of director James Whale’s most significant works. Set in interwar Wales, the film follows five travelers seeking shelter from a violent storm in the decaying country home of the eccentric Femm family.
‘Dr. Pyckle and Mr. Pride’
1925, France, 21 minutes
In this spoof on a classic film, Stan Laurel lampoons Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Dr. Pyckle, a London scientist, creates a potion designed to remove the evil from human nature. But when he tries it on himself, he becomes Mr. Pride, a diabolical and compulsive prankster who terrorizes the community with practical jokes.
‘The Enchanted Well’
1903, France, 4 minutes
This film is a comedic take on a traditional fairy tale in which a well is characterized as a village’s gathering place and as a place for magical testing of characters’ goodness. The film plays with the traditional fairy tale concept of a magical woman, disguised as a beggar at a well, testing the generosity of passersby and rewarding those who pass the test. The human characters get no magical reward. Rather, the witch is sympathetic, and her farcical punishment of the greedy landowner is designed to be fully justified.
‘Felix the Cat Sure-Locked Homes’
1928, U.S., nearly 8 minutes
Inadvertently caught by nightfall, Felix the Cat rushes home only to find the spirits of the night have followed him. His nightmarish visions dissipate, however, once he sees they’re all a mirage.
‘The Fresh Lobster’
1928, U.S., nearly 7 minutes
After a glutton indulges in a midnight snack of lobster and a pickle, his indigestion leads to a surreal nightmare where he is chased by the crustacean itself. The special effects here are ingenious – an actor in a lobster costume is seen in tight shots during the chase – but the film also uses live-action/animation.
‘The Haunted Ship’
1930, U.S., nearly 8 minutes
A plane flight for Waffles the Cat and Don Dog ends up underwater, where fish and walruses engage in a frightful frolic. Gene Rodemich contributes an accordion-heavy score that suits the cartoon’s frantic energy. There is a variety of eccentric, spirited animation on display, including a skeletal Davy Jones.
‘Dinky Doodle in Just Spooks’
1925, U.S., nearly 7 minutes
Avant-garde artist Walter Lantz peacefully “paints” outdoors, but creepy chaos ensues when Dinky and Weakheart lure him into a haunted barn. Lantz often shared the screen with his cartoon creations, leading to clever and memorable results.
‘Ko-Ko Sees Spooks’
1925, U.S., about 7 1/2 minutes
When ”Uncle Max” subjects Ko-Ko and Fitz to the terrors of a haunted house, havoc ensues, and Max has a big laugh at the end. Ko-Ko tries to get Fitz to enter the haunted house to retrieve his hat, but Fitz refuses. Ko-Ko promises him a bone as a reward, but no deal. For two bones Fitz agrees, but he’s still not over his fear.
‘The Pumpkin Race’
1908, France, more than 6 minutes
When two Parisian thieves upset a cart of pumpkins, they inadvertently start a mad dash to stop the gourds as they wreak havoc on the city. Pumpkins climb over rails and through a dining room with the assistance of strings, and they climb stairs and jump into windows via reverse photography. Filmed on a mixture of sets and city streets, the film imbues the gourds with a mischievous character all their own.
‘Snap the Gingerbread Man in The Witch’s Cat’
1929, U.S., nearly 3 minutes
Snap the Gingerbread Man’s ordinary day is upended when a witch’s cat coerces him into an oven. But Snap’s goose isn’t permanently cooked. This stop-motion film was one of a series of shorts by Kinex Films. They were originally created for the 16mm home movie rental market and made available at camera stores. Because the films weren’t released theatrically, and were never broadcast on TV, they have languished in obscurity for decades.
‘The Wizard’s Apprentice’
1930, U.S., 9 1/2 minutes
The wizard’s apprentice tries his hand at black magic while the wizard is away. He animates a broom to fetch water, which becomes an army of brooms that floods the room. The wizard returns and puts everything back to normal.
