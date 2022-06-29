BRIDGMAN — A group of 150 runners and walkers participated in the inaugural Uranium-235K at the Donald C. Cook Nuclear Power Plant in Lake Township on the morning of Saturday, June 25.
The route (“with the iconic containment domes in the background”) took participants on what was described by race organizers as “a scenic tour of the Cook Plant property. You will pass landmarks such as our Radioactive Materials Building, Switchyard, Visitor’s Center, and Dry Cask Storage Pad”
First to finish (and defending an unfamiliar “home” course) was John Sanderson, a senior-to-be at Bridgman High School who runs cross country and track.
“I felt pretty good today, there were a few hills but I felt pretty good on them,” he said. I’m in better shape this year than I was last year and I’m excited for our upcoming season.”
His time on June 25 (17:42) was just eight seconds off his personal best.
Jacob Haunhorst was second across the finish line.
The 2021 St. Joseph High School graduate (where he ran cross country) said it was his first race since graduating. He exclaimed “Who’s ready for a nap!” after completing the course.
“I’m going to go back to running a lot more, do longer distances and prepare for the next one,” Haunhorst said.
The fourth-place finisher got out of high school a bit earlier that Haunhorst did and Sanderson will.
“Class of ’81!” said Craig Miller after clocking in at 20:36.
He went to LaVille High School in Indiana.
“I like interesting stuff, this is fun,” he said of the Uranium-235K experience.
Emma Miller, 14, of Buchanan, was the first female (and fifth overall runner) to cross the line.
“The course was good, it was easy to follow. It was really fun,” said miller, who is going into her sophomore year (and runs cross country) at Buchanan High School.
Bailey Wester, 12, (a middle school runner in Buchanan) said she saw lots of birds and squirrels “out in the wilderness” during the race.
The top 10 finishers in the June 25 Uranium 235K were: 1. John Sanderson (17:42); 2. Jacob Haunhorst (19:57); 3. Mike Moser (20:23); 4. Craig Miller (20:36); 5. Emma Miller (22:07); 6. George Sleeper (23:25); 7. Elizabeth Forrester (23:28); 8. Michael Rogers (23:34); 9. Michelle Sedlar (24:38); 10. Chris Forrester (24:33).
Top 10 female finishers: 1. Emma Miller (22:07); 2. Elizabeth Forrester (23:28); 3. Michelle Sedlar (24:38); 4. Tara Sabo (25:45); 5. Amanda Veldman (26:23); 6. Amelia Michalski Patterson (26:39); 7. Amy Milliken (27:00); 8.Alyssa Krynicky (27:23); 9. Chelsea Moser (28:01); 10. Melody Edwards (28:14).
5K organizers expressed optimism that the event would become a yearly tradition. Few public events have occurred at the plant since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Bridgman Run/Walk
The 2022 edition of the Bridgman 5K Run/Walk, 10K Run, and 1.1 Mile Fun Run will take place July 9 in downtown Bridgman. Both in-person and virtual options are available (https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Bridgman/5K10K). Sign up now through June 19 ($25 for all runners/walkers); June 20-July 9 and Day of Race Registration is $30 for all runners/walkers; The 1.1 Mile Fun Run is $5 for all participants.
