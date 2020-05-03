NEW TROY — A long line of cars formed at the New Troy Community Center on April 27 as boxes filled with much-needed food were distributed from the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry.
The Episcopal Church of the Mediator and and Harris Family Farm sponsored the distribution.
On April 16 the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry visited Three Oaks American Legion Post 204. Approximately 6,500 pounds of food were distributed, including whole chickens, milk, potatoes, cottage cheese, broccoli, milk, apples and oranges, bread, donuts, and birthday cakes (many given to families with children).
The Rotary Club of Harbor Country and Episcopal Church of the Mediator supplied volunteers while The Pokagon Fund funded the visit.
According to the www.feedwm.org/findfood/ website, upcoming Mobile Food Pantry visits include: 3:30 p.m. May 5 at Chikaming Township Hall, 13535 Red Arrow Hwy., Harbert; 4 p.m. May 6 at Woodland Shores Baptist Church, 3555 Shawnee Road, Bridgman; 4 p.m. May 14 at the New Troy Community Center; and 11 a.m. May 15 at New Buffalo American Legion Post 169, 19139 U.S. Hwy. 12, New Buffalo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.