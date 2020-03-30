THREE OAKS — The Harbor Country Rotary Club and Church of the Mediator of Harbert are set to sponsor an April 7 visit from the Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry with a twist.
Those getting food during the 4 to 5 p.m. distribution at Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, 204 West Linden St., will remain in their vehicles.
A COVID-19 safety protocol curbside pick-up distribution system will be in place to allow clients to stay in their cars while the food is brought directly to them. Parcels will be placed in the back seat or trunk of each car.
Among the guidelines provided by Feeding America for such a system were:
• At the start of the distribution, the first car in line should move forward to the far end of the line of tables. Volunteers should load that car and then move backwards from car to car, covering the length of the tables. Then a new set of cars (e.g. four cars in each set) should pull up to be loaded. Cars must be placed in park during loading.
Another Mobile Food Pantry stop at the Three Oaks American Legion Post is set for 3 p.m. April 16. For more, go to feedwm.org/mobile-pantry-schedule/
Harbor Country Food Pantry
Although the Harbor Country Emergency Food Pantry in Three Oaks is currently closed to walk-in visitors, food clients are being seen by appointment and messages left at (269) 756-7444 are checked several times a day.
The thrift shop and boutique are closed indefinitely.
“We have been busy all week, giving out food, supplies and vouchers,” said Director Linda Mangold. “Financial donations have been coming in by mail and we will also be applying for a grant from Southwest Michigan Cares Fund … We are not accepting any thrift store donations at this time, but can make arrangements for food donations and encourage financial donations to be mailed to P.O. Box 113, Three Oaks.
We want to Thank all who have sent in donations, which will help extend how much we are able to assist our clients during this critical time.”
