NEW TROY — The New Troy Community Center proved to be the perfect place to “Gather and Shop” on Saturday, Feb. 11.
There was an additional reason to celebrate as a fund-raising campaign to upgrade the center’s meeting room and create a new Media Center has surpassed its goal of $40,000.
Plans to do some sledding on the hill behind the Community Center did not come to fruition, however, as winter was on break during an early spring-like weekend.
In lieu of the normal table/booth fee, Indoor Flea Market vendors were asked to donate a non-perishable food item for the Community Center’s Little Free Food Pantry or make a cash donation to the Gathering Fund.
Friends of New Troy volunteer Peggy Fanning was stocking the Food Pantry shelves on Feb. 11 with some of the days’ donations. She said the program began on a smaller scale last fall, and has kept growing with a small cabinet being replaced by two large shelving units.
“I think we may have to put up another shelf somewhere,” Fanning added.
The canned goods, staples such as oatmeal and peanut butter, and other items are free to those visiting the Community Center during regular hours (4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and Friday through Saturday from 10 a.m to noon).
Marlene Newmiller, secretary of the Friends of New Troy (and a market vendor on Feb. 11), said grants and generous donations have raised more than $43,000.
She said the new Media Center (currently under construction) will feature Chromebooks and gaming areas for children.
The Friends of New Troy Community Center is located at 13372 California Road.
The volunteer-run organization relies on donations and fundraising to renovate, maintain, and help grow the area’s only community center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.