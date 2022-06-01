NEW BUFFALO — The Love Spell Boutique owner Krystan Iazzetto said the new shop focuses on “Fun things that you need to have a fun life.”
Iazzetto said she opened the store at 7 Clay St., Unit 5, New Buffalo, on April 15, adding that she has been in business for over year online and at pop-up markets.
“I have fun, flowy dresses, tops, all different types of clothing, stuff that makes you feel good,” she said. “Jewelry, accessories like bags and bath bombs, cups and stuff for the beach like blankets, beach bags.”
Saturday, May 28, was the boutique’s grand opening day complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony which included Krystan’s parents, Mike and Patty Iazzetto (who she said have been a big help) along with her sister, Jessica Lark (visiting from Orlando, Florida). Also there were relatives Dana Blumberg and Heather Yettaw along with a study stream of customers.
Hours are Thursday though Monday (11-6 Friday and Saturday, 11-5 Thursday and Monday, and 11-4 Sunday). The phone number is (269) 389-9973.
The Love Spell Boutique also participates in the Thursday night (4 to 8 p.m.) New Buffalo Farmers Market and the Michigan City Market on Sundays.
Iazzetto posted the following on the Love Spell Boutique Facebook page following the May 28 grand opening: “Thank you SO much!! To everyone that came out today! I’m sooo overwhelmed with joy and am sooooo appreciative of the support from my beautiful community!! Thank you!!”
