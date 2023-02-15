GALIEN — Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce members gathered inside Ray & Al’s Lunchroom/Marketplace at 118 Cleveland Avenue in Galien on Feb. 7 for a festive mixer featuring food and drink.
Co-owners Reyna Larson and Alice Hoffman opened the eatery in June of 2022.
Shortly after the business opened, Larson said she “absolutely fell in love” after several trips to Galien to check out the building, adding they want customers to “think of us as a one-stop shop for pantry items, breakfast, lunch and signature baked goods.”
During the Feb. 7 mixer Larson thanked everyone for their support, noting that Ray & Al’s eight-month anniversary “feels a little like eight years already – which is a good thing.”
Larson said they love the building which is “a big historical part of this town” and beginning in the late 1800s served as a drug store and pharmacy.
“In the ’50s it was another drug store with a soda fountain, and we have so many residents who are retired teachers who grew up in Galien that have come into this building saying ‘I used to be a soda jerk.’” It’s been very heartwarming and the town has been amazing and Harbor Country has been amazing,” she said.
Larson said their goal with Ray & Al’s was to “create this community space and bridge the gap between that aide and this side, and it’s working.”
She said the business continues to grow and evolve.
“I think when you have a new business it kind of lets you know what it is going to become. Hopefully with the support of other Chamber members, other businesses, there’s a lot of room here for a lot of creativity and ideas.”
Hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Monday. For more information on Ray & Al’s, call (269) 545-9018 or visit www.rayandals.com.
