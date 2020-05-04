THREE OAKS — Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce Board Vice President Maggie Martin made the organization’s first digital mixer, held online April 30, a musical celebration.
Martin played a series of tunes on the piano, with virtual mixer-goers guessing the songs and artists.
These included “With a Little Help From My Friends” (by Lennon and McCartney); “You Make Me Feel Like a Natural Woman” (Carole King); Brown-Eyed Girl (Van Morrison); “Here Comes the Sun” (George Harrison); “Piano Man” (Billy Joel); and “Isn’t She Lovely” (by Stevie Wonder).
She noted that the opener (“With a Little Help From My Friends”) seemed “very appropriate for what we’re going through.”
Martin also urged those taking part to support local brewers and vintners offering pick-up or delivery(her choice between songs was Round Barn’s Kolsch Ale).
Martin also gave updates on some of the Chamber’s current and future offerings such as free online Wednesday Webinars and a planned member initiative involving focus groups designed to enhance member interaction within groups that have similar ideas.
And Martin said the “beautiful 2020 Harbor Country Guide” is available to view on the Chamber website (harborcountry.org - click on the Guide link).
“The distribution date will be set and announced in accordance with the State of Michigan Stay at Home Order.”
Martin also said the Chamber is asking people to send in photos of how people are working or keeping busy to share via the organization’s member newsletter. Creative ideas or suggestions also can be emailed to chamber@harborcountry.org.
Chamber Membership Services Director Kim Wendt said keeping the website updated has been a non-stop job during the pandemic.
One of the website’s features is a Take Out - Delivery Quick List on area dining options (including links to each entity’s website).
“Our restaurants have become really creative with what they offer,” she said. “They also are changing their menus frequently so it’s a challenge to keep up … we (also) suggest that you contact them directly for their current offerings.”
There also are sections dedicated to Coronavirus Community Information (filled with information on local businesses and links to sites that may prove helpful in the current situation) and the Union Pier Red Arrow Highway Construction project.
Wendt said the Chamber office will remain closed in accordance to state rules, adding that printed copies of the 2020 Chamber Guide will be distributed once the office has re-opened.
“We’re asking everyone to view it online … it’s a PDF version, you can just page right through it.”
The new Guide features cover art by Kristin Hosbein, Member Spotlights, sections on Things to Do, Lodging, Dining & Food, Shopping and much more, and a new section that combines the former Professional Services, and the Community and Organizations listings into Harbor Country Life.
“If somebody who lives here (or someone that’s thinking about moving here) is looking for resources … all of that information is in one place and they can find everything from real estate agents to community organizations to schools to utilities.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.