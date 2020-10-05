BRIDGMAN — Members of the Bridgman Key Club gathered at Weko Beach on the morning of Sept. 26 to clean up litter on and around the beach.
Areas cleaned included the beach itself, boardwalks, picnic areas, campground roads, Lake Street entering the beach and even surrounding trails in the woods. Nearly 20 Key Club members participated for the two-hour effort and an estimated 50 bags of garbage were collected.
Along with club members Key Club Advisor Sarah Conklin and Kiwanis Advisor Bob Clark helped out.
The Bridgman Key Club is starting its fourth year at Bridgman High School. The Club holds numerous community projects and activities including a sock drive each year, helps in various school functions such as Garden Club, watches younger students during parent meetings, and raises funds for local non-profit organizations;
The 2020-2021 Bridgman Key Club officers are: President Morgan Granzow, Vice President Jeacy Corzine, Secretary Emma Fanslau, Treasurer Grace Fenech, and Communications Editor Ellie Kroeze.
The Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of St Joseph- Benton Harbor. The Kiwanis Club also sponsors clubs at Lakeshore, St Joseph, and Lake Michigan Catholic High Schools. There are thousands of Key Clubs across the United States and 38 countries. Key Club is a student led organization that provides members with the opportunity to provide service, build character, and develop leadership.
