BRIDGMAN — Lake Side Fit, located at 4171 Lake Street in Bridgman, is making the most of its surroundings by offering classes that take advantage of nearby Weko Beach, introducing the new business to the community during the July 13 Celebrate Bridgman Parade, and even reacting positively to passing freight trains.
“When the train goes by in the middle of class they have a special move that they do,” noted Jimmy Lucas (who owns the business with his wife, head instructor Lacey Lucas).
Among Lake Side Fit’s many offerings is a Beach Side Boot Camp held every Saturday at 7:30 a.m. (weather permitting).
“We start at the studio and go down to the beach. They do a workout at the beach, do the stairs at Weko, and come back here,” Jimmy Lucas said.
The schedule offers classes from 5:30 a.m. to the early evening on weekdays and in the morning (the Beach Side Bootcamp and Power Vinyasa at 9:30 a.m,) on Saturdays.
“We offer cardio kick boxing, we offer a workout called the 2010 (kind of like a tobata SP??? boot camp), we offer hit classes, we have circuit classes … we try to cover all the major core areas — legs, chest, back, bis, tris,” Lucas said.
Yoga also is a big part of the Lake Side Fit scene.
Yoga instructor Kate Conner said she leads five yoga classes a week (including basics, a Thursday morning class at Weko Beach, Power Vinyasa on Saturday morning).
“It’s a great spot to bring the community together for fitness, health and well-being,” Conner said.
Other instructors at Lake Side Fit are Brittany Bovo (circuit training), Amy Miliken (cardio. MMA-style workouts).
Jimmy Lucas said kids programs such as wrestling and yoga are planned for the fall.
The grand opening celebration took place June 1 and Jimmy Lucas said there were more than 30 members as of July 13.
Lacey Lucas and some of the members demonstrated Lake Side Fit workouts on a float in the Celebrate Bridgman Parade that day.
For more information, look up Lake Side Fit on Facebook or call (269) 449-3092.
The business’s website is expected to be live soon.
