Michigan City, IN (46360)

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.