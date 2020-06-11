NEW BUFFALO — Owner Dustin Harvey said the 2020 menu at the New Buffalo Beach Club concession at the public beach has been condensed down to the top 20 items.
“We’re doing a lot with the Mexican Street Corn Tacos. They seem to be a big thing,” he said.
Another popular item is the Mac Dog “which is an all-beef hot dog covered in mac & cheese.”
Harvey’s personal favorite is the Hawaiian Dog “which is a Polish dog smeared in guacamole and then covered with a pineapple cilantro — it’s really refreshing!”
Harvey said the prices at New Buffalo Beach Club also were “condensed down to make it more affordable for everyone to come to the beach and enjoy it in these hard times.”
You also can order a Hummus Cup with Veggies, an Auntie Anne’s Pretzel with Cheese, Mozzarella Sticks with Marinara Sauce, a Turkey Sammie, a Beef & Cheddar, a BLT Wrap or a Kids Meal served in a sand pail.
A variety of drinks, cold treats, candy, chips and other summer favorites also are on the menu.
A New Buffalo Beach Club speciality is frozen “mocktail” drinks such as Pina Coladas, Sandy Sippers, Frozen Lemonades and more.
“I think we’re going to have a great summer!” Harvey said on the bustling afternoon of Saturday, June 6.
He said New Buffalo Beach Club is open seven days a week (until 10 p.m. on weekends with live music on the patio and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday — weather permitting).
There is spaced seating (tables eight feet apart) near the pick-up window with beach chair rentals available and food delivered to those chairs as of June 8.
Harvey noted that local engineer Grant Hultman created clear plastic face shields on a 3-D printer for the servers at the New Buffalo Beach Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.