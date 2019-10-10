NEW BUFFALO — Summer reading has provided New Buffalo Elementary students with an unexpected fall treat — fall pizza parties.
Abigail Yanz, Special Events and Catering Manager at Brewster’s Italian Cafe welcomed the four groups of NBES readers to the Downtown New Buffalo restaurant on Wednesday, Oct. 2.
“Every Wednesday in October we’re throwing a pizza party for for New Buffalo Elementary School. (Principal Adam) Bowen chose the kids who completed the Summer Reading Program (Kids Read Now) to be the beneficiaries,” she said.
“They will be making their own pizzas … and then they’re going to go up and watch them cook.”
Bowen said the Kids Read Now program called on pupils in kindergarten through fourth grade to read a minimum of six books over the summer to maintain or increase their reading level.
“Fifty percent of the kids completed it over the summer,” he said, adding that it is hoped the pizza parties will raise that percentage in the second year of Kids Read Now during the summer of 2020.
Bowen noted that the 20-plus students participating in the Oct. 1 pizza party completed nine books.
A total of about 95 young readers will be making their own pizzas at Brewster’s in October.
Bowen said Yanz (a 2013 New Buffalo High School graduate) reached out to him wanting to do something for the school.
As for the pizza, second-grader Waylon Kehoe said “It’s super good!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.