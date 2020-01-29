GRAND BEACH — The Grand Beach Clubhouse was a festive place on Saturday evening, Jan. 25 as the New Buffalo Lions Club held a “For Your Eyes Only” 3rd Annual Eye Ball.
New Buffalo Lions Club Treasurer Pete Rahm thanked the 90 people who attended the event for giving back to the community while having a good time.
“All of the money stays in the area for vision assistance, for hearing assistance, we donate a lot to the American Diabetes Association (his daughter, Stephanie Camalo, is Michigan and Greater Chicagoland executive director).
In addition to dinner and dancing to the The Mad Hatters DJs, there was a silent auction and a cash bar.
New Buffalo Lions Club President Susan Giglio said the first Eye Ball was a celebration of the New Buffalo Lions Club’s 75th anniversary.
“We had so much fun doing that we decided to continue it and call it the Eye Ball because vision is our focus.”
The 2020 edition carried a “Four Your Eyes Only” James Bond theme.
“We’re just trying to have more and more fun every year,” Giglio said.
She noted that in addition to helping with eyeglasses and vision testing and other main missions, the club also provides assistance in the community for meals and other needs around Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter.
If you missed the Eye Ball, there will soon be another chance to support your local Lions.
“We’re having a golf outing on the 24th of June,” noted Rahm, adding that the event usually draws “more than 100 golfers.”
