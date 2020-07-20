THREE OAKS — There’s a new gallery in a familiar place in Three Oaks.
One11 Gallery + Events (at 111 North Elm St.) is located across Generations Drive from the Acorn Theater in the old Warren Featherbone Factory boiler room that recently was part of the Jim & Merlyn’s Mercantile store.
“It’s a gallery and event space,” said Curator Thomas Pauly.
He said the exhibit — [RE] FORM — featuring 3-D works by John T. Upchurch and Three of James Clemenson’s 2-D photographs. — is currently on display inside One11 Gallery + Events.
Pauly said Upchurch uses found items such as metal from street cleaning brushes to create his works.
He said Clemenson arranges a variety of found objects into patterns for his photos.
Pauly said the artists had met on Instagram and thought they should do a show together. He learned of the art from the Blue Moon Vintage Market.
An artist himself, Pauly also has his A Drawing Room at 9 North Elm St. in Three Oaks featuring his race horse art.
One11 Gallery is open from noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Pauly said he plans to start partnering with Classic Catering when the gallery is used as an event space.
For more on One11 Gallery (including event space information), call (773) 208-7801.
