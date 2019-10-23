THREE OAKS — A seven-team softball tournament held Saturday, Oct. 19, at Legion Field in Three Oaks raised $3,200 for the family of a young girl battling cancer.
Organizer Maddie Ponegalek said Maci Rae is almost 2 years old and has stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer.
“She’s in her fourth cycle of chemo right now … All her prayers are being heard because she’s still strong and running around and smiling.”
Pongalek said went to school with Maci’s mom at LMC.
Poneglaek said seven teams particiated (Baseic Pitches, SNAFU, F.L.A.K., Baseic Invaders, Bat Intentions, C&S 1, C&S 2).
“Team SNAFU won the championship game in the bottom of the seventh against Baseic Pitches.
She said 24 people participate in the home run derby, and Mickie Scherrbaum was the winner.
