Memorial Day ceremonies and parades were held in many area communities including Bridgman, Galien, Lakeside, New Buffalo, New Troy and Three Oaks.
REMEMBERING THOSE WHO GAVE ALL
djohnson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Recent Front Pages
Latest News
- Harbor Country Collective dispensary opens in Three Oaks
- REMEMBERING THOSE WHO GAVE ALL
- The 70th Three Oaks Flag Day to be celebrated June 10, 11 & 12
- ST. MARY'S FEST WELCOMES SUMMER
- Four New Buffalo basketball players headed to the next level
- Mustang baseball, softball squads advance in districts
- ‘Oakers’ to return, walking tour offered by museum
- Bees roll in district soccer opener
Most Popular
Articles
- Harbor Country Collective dispensary opens in Three Oaks
- Terry Keyser inducted into New Buffalo Coaches Hall of Fame
- New Buffalo recall petition decision appealed
- Bids awarded for River Valley one-school construction project
- Four New Buffalo basketball players headed to the next level
- A GREEN & GROWING SALE
- Harbor Country Pride celebration set for June 1-6
- Railroad crossing work scheduled in Chikaming Township
- Judge delays Raffaele Santaniello trial decision
- Local track athletes excel at regionals
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.