BRIDGMAN — Lake Side Fit & Wellness recently was the site of a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new location at 9486 Red Arrow Hwy., Suite D, in Bridgman.
The Oct. 30 ribbon-cutting was sponsored by the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber.
Sarah Spoonholtz, director of membership and events for the Chamber, said it was exciting to get to do a ribbon-cutting in the COVID world (the ceremony took place outside).
Bridgman City Manager Juan Ganum said he was thrilled to re-introduce Lakeside Fit on behalf of the city because it took him 48 years to join a gym, and he was so excited to get on the treadmill at Lakeside Fit when COVID shut everything down.
“But here we are at a new location that’s bigger and brighter and better,” he added.
Owners Lacey and Jimmy Lucas moved from their original site on Lake Street to the new facility (which is about four times larger — close to 4,000 square feet with a basement being prepared to double that) last summer. A major renovation effort followed.
Lacey said the larger space along Red Arrow Highway has “worked wonders for us.”
“This is just a dream come true,” Lacey said before cutting the ribbon.
Jimmy said the idea of opening a gym in Bridgman first came last year, and the doors to Lakeside Fit opened soon thereafter.
He said the support from people in the community was amazing.
Back in January he said the 24-hour gym opened, only to close when the pandemic began.
“We were innovative and started making YouTube videos to try and keep our members engaged,” he said.
In addition to a 24-hour gym and more than 20 weekly classes (ranging from cardio kickboxing and cardio drumming to bar class and weight lifting), Lake Side Fit & Wellness now offers Red Light Therapy, Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, Massage Therapy, and Tanning.
Jimmy said Lake Side Fit & Wellness has added full-spectrum infrared sauna therapy with chromotherapy, medical grade full spectrum red light therapy, stand-up tanning and a massage therapist.
“We moved over here July 9th. It took us roughly a month and a half to get it set up and rebuilt. And we opened on September 9th.,” he said.
For more, call (269) 449-3092 or log on to www.lakesidefitapparel.com or on Facebook.
