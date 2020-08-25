THREE OAKS — The River Valley Antique Power Association’s summer show, like so many other annual events, didn’t take place this year.
But that didn’t mean all of those vintage tractors would be in mothballs.
About 50 of them (along with some classic trucks like Joe Moore’s 1966 International Harvester Scout) hit the road on Saturday, Aug. 22, for a 22-mile Tractor Ride that included a lunch stop at the RV Power Association grounds where shows normally take place.
The procession began and ended at the Jelinek family log cabin on Stickles Road, and the route passed through downtown Three Oaks.
“This is social-distanced, when you’re sitting on a tractor,” noted Ron Jelinek, who piloted his 60 Standard Oliver (circa 1945) during the ride.
“The tractor shows have been cancelled everywhere, so everybody’s kind of hungry to get out and do something,” he said.
Chuck Nitz drove his 1948 Ferguson in the Tractor Ride, with his wife, Cindy, being towed behind on a rickshaw-like trailer.
“We have a lot of fun with it,” he said.
Dewey Foster of the River Valley Power Association said the Tractor Ride “came out of the simple fact that we couldn’t do our summer show (normally scheduled for late July) this year and people wanted something to do.”
Foster went along for the ride at the wheel of a 1951 Case D.
“I’ve got a feeling this is something we could do every year, even once things get better,” he said.
A scaled-down version of the Association’s Fall Festival is currently planned for Saturday, Oct. 3, with no food or drink (bring your own picnic & chairs). Antique power demonstrations are planned with a 2 p.m. tractor parade.
