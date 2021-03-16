THREE OAKS — The River Valley Middle School Fire Bolts robotics team competed virtually for the first time on Saturday, March 13.
Clay Burk, Johnna Rochefort, Abby Shaw and Brody Schroeder set up the Ultimate Goal playing field in the school cafeteria, got their robot ready for the six recorded matches it would end up competing in, and even were recognized for their effort.
Marian Prince (who with Chris Mahoney coached the squad) said the Fire Bolts received the Novi Qualifying Event Judges Award for “generating tremendous spark with contagious energy. This small team of four sixth-grade rookies inspired the judges with their creativity and tremendously unique robot name. . . . radiating a spirit of excitement and passion.”
Prince said the team gave a great presentation for the judges and answered their questions well.
The first match of the day resulted in a few goals scored and a score of 31 points. The second one featured more rings landing in the right places and a tally of 55. Prince said scores over the next four matches (which begin with 30 seconds of autonomous operation and last two and a half minutes) were in the 40 to 55 point range.
Mahoney said the team began building its robot September, but the season was delayed due to the pandemic.
“They’re all brand new to this, so we’re really all starting from the ground up,” he said of this year’s team.
Burk said he enjoyed “getting to make the brains” of the robot and learning about programming.
Rochefort said she likes spending time with her friends while building the robot.
Schroeder said it’s fun to drive the robot and shoot the discs.
Smith said she learned a lot by being part of a group that created “an amazing functional robot without blueprints.”
Gage Orman, a ninth-grader who was on the Forged Fury River Valley Middle School team last year, was among those helping out.
“It’s a lot more complicated than last year,” he said, noting that this year’s game requires the robot to pick up discs and then fire them at various goal levels and power targets.
“Last year we just had to pick up some bricks and place them on a sort of mat.”
Also assisting the Fire Bolts were New Buffalo High School Bionic Bison team members Ethan Moser and Brenden Tanksley along with Amy Orman and Jeremiah Smth.
A major challenge for this year’s team was designing a system to pick up the rings and get them loaded in position to be launched from the robot. A conveyer system refused to work so they switched to a conveyer arm, which was getting the job done on March 13.
The Fire Bolts are slated to compete remotely on their home field again March 27. Team sponsors include JR Automation, Edgewater Automation, Sawyer Home & Garden Center, Cassy Burk Photography, Big C Lumber, Vickers Engineering, Three Oaks Masonic Lodge 239, Lake Street Eats, and McGhee’s Heating & Air Conditioning.
