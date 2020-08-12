THREE OAKS — There were a lot of home runs during the Saturday, Aug. 8, Swinging For the Fence co-ed softball tournament played at the Three Oaks American Legion Post 204 field.
But the tourney wasn’t named after the long-ball.
Oraganizer Derek Dudiak said it was organized to raise funds for the installation of a new outfield fence at the field.
“The fence has been up here for probably 60, 70 years, and it’s being held up by ratchet straps,” he said.
Players from the nine-squad summer league that plays at the Post 204 diamond on Thursdays and Fridays, along with those from other area leagues were placed on the six teams participating in the Swinging For the Fence tourney by a random draw.
“Everybody got picked out of a hat,” Dudiak said.
The price of entry was $25 per player.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.