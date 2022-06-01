THREE OAKS — The Three Oaks Flag Day Parade will be celebrating 70 years on Sunday, June 12, at 2:30 p.m. with a flag-raising ceremony at the corner of Elm and Maple streets. At 3 p.m. a World War II military plane will fly over Downtown Three Oaks to signify the start of the 70th Flag Day Parade.
The Three Oaks Flag Day event has grown over the years to include a weekend of events. The Three Oaks Flag Day Committee is excited to be celebrating the weekend-long event again with the annual 5K/Walk, live music, food stand, Motorcycle Poker Run, Flag Day Market Quilts of Valor presentation, a pet parade (11:30 Saturday at Carver Park) and, of course, the Nation’s Largest Flag Day Parade. The 70-year celebration is the long-time community tradition of honoring the American Flag, Veterans of all wars, current servicemen and women, our country, and our freedom.
The 70th Three Oaks Flag Day Parade will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 12, with the route starting at Buckeye Street and moving south on Elm Street before turning west on Linden Street and ending at American Legion Post 204. This patriotic parade is free to attend.
“Flag Day has always been a tradition of generations of friends and family coming together to enjoy one another and give patronage to our wonderful country. We’re excited to be part of another Quilts of Valor presentation and to be bringing back the cutest part of the weekend with the pet parade,” said Three Oaks Flag Day Chairman Dyane Thomas. “The 70th celebration is going to be fun for all.”
The 2022 Flag Day Parade will be honoring Grand Marshal, Gloria Priest, who served in the Army in Korean War in 1950-1951. In addition to the many service units, tractors, and classic cars, the parade will also include the newly crowned Flag Day Royalty, Princess Kaylee Bahena and Prince Isaac Cummings, Three Oaks/River Valley royalty, and many other community queens.
The fourth annual Three Oaks Flag Day 5K/Walk will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 9 a.m. Stretch your legs and enjoy the beautiful downtown Three Oaks in a fun event. All proceeds from the 5K/Walk go to the Ronald McDonald House and the River Valley Cross Country Team. To sign up please visit, https://runsign up.com/Race/MI/ThreeOaks/FlagDay5KRun.
The weekend will also welcome a very special presentation on Saturday, June 11 at 1 p.m. A Quilts of Valor presentation will be held at the beautiful pavilion of Carver Park. Local veterans will be honored in a special ceremony which will include the gifting of a handmade quilt.
“Three Oaks is proud to honor our community, nation, and servicemen and women in the 70th Flag Day Celebration. We are thrilled to host the Berrien Towne and Country Quilters in their Quilts of Valor presentation to Berrien County residents again this year,” remarked Three Oaks Flag Day Co-Chairman Heather Whitlow. “We invite all community members to come and help honor these individuals who are not only part of our community but have served to keep us safe.”
Other weekend events include: a pancake breakfast at the Three Oaks Fire Department; Remember Old Glory with the Flag Day Motorcycle Dice Run on Saturday, June 11 starting at American Legion Post 204; a Flag Day Market on Saturday and Sunday; Music in the Park at Dewey Cannon Park at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 11; the band BoneNaked at The Featherbone Restaurant on Saturday, June 11; and two days of live entertainment at American Legion Post 204 Under The Pavilion – The Toona’s and PS Dump Your Boyfriend, June 11; Playhouse and Donnie Isaacs, June 12.
For the past 70 years, the Three Oaks Flag Day Parade has been able to give back to the community with a parade honoring the American Flag, Veterans of all wars, current servicemen and women, our country, and our freedom. 2022 Red Sponsors include Three Oaks American Legion Post 204, Corvette Central, Froehlich’s, Horizon Bank, Journeyman Distillery, Mooney’s Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop, Shepherd Hardware, Sherrill Family Farms, Three Oaks Dentistry, and Three Oaks Ford. For more information please visit, www.threeoaksflagday.com.
Grand Marshal Bio
Gloria Priest, a veteran of the US Army, is honored to be the Grand Marshal of the 70th annual Three Oaks Flag Day Parade. Gloria was born (90 years ago) and raised in Akron, Ohio. Soon after high school, she decided to join the Women’s Army Corp with the desire to see the world. But 3 months after enlisting, the Korean War was declared and foreign travel was not an option. So, she completed her basic training at Ft Lee in Virginia and was assigned to Ft Belvoir in Virginia. One of her duties there was to make dog tags.
While stationed there she met and married an army career man. In 1950, marriage was allowed for women soldiers but not pregnancy, so she soon was honorably discharged. But her military life did not end there. As a military wife, her travel desires came to fruition. For the next 18 years she traveled to Europe, Panama Canal Zone and many stateside posts (with 6 children).
After the military life ended so did her marriage. She chose Three Oaks in1967 as her new home and began working at a local restaurant where she met the love of her life, Bill Priest also from Three Oaks.
They contemplated marriage, for this was a big decision.
The blending of both families would bring a total of 9 children with 5 remaining at home. They all felt it would work and indeed it did. They were happily married for 34 years until Bill’s death 16 years ago.
Gloria now lives in Bridgman. She enjoys driving to her daily breakfast dates with friends and trips to the local casino. She still proudly displays her military picture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.