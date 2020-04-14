THREE OAKS — Mr. Three Oaks/River Valley 2020 Davyd Bronson was fired up to play an important part in the Easter Egg Hunt scheduled for March 28 at at Three Oaks Elementary School.
But that event ended up joining the long and ever-growing list of celebrations cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.
So Bronson (with help from his family) saw to it that the Easter Bunny would visit local children to drop off some eggs and greet them through their windows (or from a social distance) on Saturday, April 11.
Terri Bronson (Davyd’s mom and chair of the Three Oaks/River Valley Pageant Committee) said she put the offer of having the Easter Bunny pay a visit on her Facebook page.
“We have 20 families we’re visiting today,” she said. “In Three Oaks and a couple in Galien and Buchanan.”
“I think it will make the kids happy and put their minds on something else beside being stuck at home,” Davyd Bronson said.
Terri Bronson said Blossomtime Community queens, kings and court members read stories on social media during March (which is traditionally reading month in the schools).
She said Blossomtime also is currently releasing biographical videos from the individual community queens.
Bronson said she still expects there to be a Miss Blossomtime Pageant.
“It’s just a matter of when.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.