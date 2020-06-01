THREE OAKS — The Three Oaks Farmers Market takes place Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (through mid-October).
on Oak Street in front of Three Oaks Elementary School.
Organizer Katherine Jovanovic of Willow Creek Farm said there are craft and body care vendors waiting for COVID-19 restrictions to be loosened (see related article on page A8), adding that more are welcome (For information on participating in the market send an email to willowcreekfarm@yahoo.com).
Jovanovic’s Willow Creek Farm booth on May 30 offered honey from the farm, jams in flavors such as tart cherry, strawberry-rhubarb, blackberry, blueberry, produce, flowers and duck eggs.
“I grow all my fruit and then I turn it into either pies or jams,” she said.
She noted that “It’s still early in the season so we don’t have strawberries yet or tomatoes or peppers.”
Randy Miller was selling a variety of muffins (blueberry, banana, cranberry-orange, corn, lemon poppyseed and cinnamon crunch) and fresh bagels (sesame, plain, and everything) with cream cheese.
He said the bagels were made “this morning” while the muffins were baked “very late last night.”
Terry Carbener had a booth offering rhubard, herbs, hometyle peach salsa, pickles, asparagus and pies.
“He’s got the best rhubarb. I buy from him every year,” said customer Michael Wiest.
The Loose Feathers Eggery booth run by Nick and Sheri Schmidt had hostas, assorted flowers, vegetable plants (including ghost peppers and Carolina reapers), herbs (including sweet basil, rosemary, lemon balm), eggs,
Joe Zebell’s plant-filled tables were covered with geraniums, hostas, snap dragons, marigolds, zennias, dalias, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage plants, broccoli, herbs and more.
Other local farmers markets include the following:
• The Skip’s New Buffalo European Farmers Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 16710 Lakeshore Road.
• The Bridgman Open-Air Market takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays in the parking lot next to Edgewater Bank (across Lake Street from the Bridgman Public Library).
• The New Buffalo Farmers Market is being organized by the New Buffalo Business Association (NBBA) as a virtual platform to continue creating relationships between farmers and the community. The COVID-19 Compliant Version of the market will take place Friday mornings in the heart of town, starting June 19.
