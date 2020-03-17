THREE OAKS — A sizable stretch of hiking trail in Chikaming Open Lands’ Chris Thompson Memorial Preserve was cleared by an enthusiastic group of volunteers on Saturday, March 14.
Executive Director Ryan Postema said the new 49-plus acre preserve (located along Warren Woods Road between Warren Woods State Park and the Chikaming Township Park & Preserve) was named in honor of former Chikaming Open Lands (COL) Executive Director Chris Thompson, who passed away in 2016.
“He made a big impact on the community,” Postema noted. “We went through a process of looking for a property that we could acquire to name in memory of him, and this opportunity came up a couple years ago.”
Postema said the property was sold to COL by the neighboring Lakeside Cabins Resort.
“They had at one point intended to develop it.”
Postema said long-term efforts are going on to try and connect the Chris Thompson Preserve to adjoining public properties via trails (there are a few privately-owned parcels between it and both Chikaming Township’s Park & Preserve and the state’s Warren Woods).
The volunteers used loppers, handsaws and rakes (Postema and COL Stewardship Coordinator Dan Engel took on bigger stuff with chainsaws) to create a six-foot wide pathway through a wooded area next to a ravine covering about a quarter of a mile. It took a little less than two hours to clear out many branches, logs, limbs, downed trees and a multitude of tenacious wild grape vines.
“It was fun, I enjoyed it. It was good to get out … a great day for it,” said volunteer
Linda Bowles.
“It’s good exercise,” noted Bob Parsons.
Postema said majority of the hiking trail in the preserve is located on the edge of a field and will be mowed.
“What we’re planning at this preserve is to have a trail system that will circumnavigate what will essentially be a native prairie,” he said.
Postema said the portion of that field closer to Warren Woods Road (the north end) will be the focus of a prairie restoration effort funded by a U.S. Fish and Wildlife grant that is slated to being this spring.
The back (or south) portion of the field will be allowed to return to a native forest system populated by native trees such as maple and cottonwoods while invasive species like multiflora rose and autumn olive are removed.
Postema said a grant to plant some native seedlings that tend to be more southerly such as oaks, hickories and tulip poplars in response to climate change.
There are young ash trees on the land as well, and Postema said it will be interesting to see if they survive or are attacked by emerald ash borers as their deceased elders were.
The April COL stewardship day (the days are scheduled for the second Saturday of each month through November) will include more trail work on another stretch through the woods, this one overlooking the Galien River (explored by the March 14 group once their work was done) and installation of trail markers.
In May Postema said the prairie restoration process should be starting and volunteers may get to spread some seeds.
In addition to being warned about outdoor hazards such as poison ivy vines and deer ticks that can carry Lyme Disease, participants were advised to maintain a “social distance” of six feet and beyond due to the threat of coronavirus.
