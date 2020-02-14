January 4, 1937 - February 12, 2020
NEW TROY — Nellie (Dolly) Christine Vance, 83, of New Troy, passed away on Wednesday morning, February 12, 2020, at Spectrum Health Lakeland Hospital.
Burial took place at Weesaw Township Cemetery, Buchanan, and the family will be remembering her privately. Online condolences accepted at www.PikeFH.com.
Nellie was born January 4, 1937, in Elijah, Missouri, the daughter of the late Claud Thomas and Gerthie Lorene (Fogleman) Tackett. Nellie moved to Michigan in the mid 1940's.
On September 15, 1952, she married Duane Vance and he preceded her in 2016, they shared 64 years together.
Nellie’s favorite hobby was watching birds and taking care of her grandkids.
Survivors include her five children: Rhonda Hayes, Phillip (Claudia) Vance, Valerie Vance, Patrick (Cheri) Vance and Susan Vance; 12 grandchildren: Jason (Melanie) Hayes, Matt (Carmela) Hayes, Luke (Chrystal) Hayes, Aaron (Bonnie) Hayes, Anglia Vance, Ryan Vance, Sarah (Brad) Rutkoskie, Brandon Vance, Vincent (Julie) Vance, Alex (Althea) Vance, Andrew Vance, Dwain (Casey) Vance; eight sisters and brothers: James Tackett, Anna Mae Childs, Shirley Jean ( Charles) Durden, Livina Ferry, Alene (Ray) Gentey, Marie Dober, Johnny Tackett and Doug (Shirley) Tackett.
Nellie was also preceded in death by a brother: Leroy Tackett and a sister, Lorene Milliken.
