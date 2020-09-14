BRIDGMAN — The Bridgman Police Department reported that one of two teen-age girls pulled out of Lake Michigan at Weko Beach at approximately 1:12 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13 has died.
Bridgman Police reported the following on its Facebook page: "Unfortunately, the victim (identified as a 14-year-old from Illinois) who was pulled from the water at Weko Beach earlier today died at Devos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids. Our thoughts & prayers are with the victim's family, friends as well as all first responders involved in this incident."
Police also reported the following: Officers were initially advised two subjects were in the water south of the beach area. As officers arrived on scene, they were advised that both subjects were out of the water and found one of the girls unresponsive after being pulled from the lake by a bystander. Another bystander began C.P.R. on the unresponsive teen until police officers took over. Officers continued administering C.P.R. until she was transported to Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph by Medic-1 ambulance.
Officers were later advised the patient was being air-lifted to Devos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids for further medical attention.
The unresponsive teen was found to be a 14 year-old female who had been swimming with a 15 year-old female. The 15 year-old was able to make it back to shore and not in need medical attention. Both girls are from Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.