THREE OAKS — After a more than two-year wait, the Three Oaks/River Valley community got a new royal court during the Jan. 29 “Dreaming of our Future” pageant.
Crowned Miss Three Oaks/River Valley 2022 was Maura Killips. Carlie Przybylinski is the new Little Miss Three Oaks/River Valley.
The 2022 royal court is rounded out by Mr. Three Oaks/River Valley Sebastian Kirk, First Runner-up to Miss Three Oaks/River Valley Alexis Walton, and Little Miss First Runner-up Isabelle Falzone.
Also participating in the pageant were Little Miss contestants Peyton Monroe and Hazel Bross.
Killips, 18, is the daughter of Richard and Meg Killips of Three Oaks. At the beginning of the pageant the Bridgman High School senior said her dream for the community “is that it continues to prosper and continues to be like one big family.” She is an All-Conference varsity golfer for a team that won its conference, placed third at regionals and competed at state in 2021, is secretary of her school’s DECA Chapter, is an honor roll student. And member of the National Honor Society. She enjoys tutoring, dog-sitting and doing yard work to assist the elderly. She plans to earn a Master’s Degree in Accounting and become a forensic accountant for the IRS. She also was named tops in ad sales for the pageant.
Maura said she went into the pageant (her first ever) to have fun, and is looking forward to meeting all the other queens and participating in Blossomtime events like the Coronation Ball.
Walton, 17, is the daughter of JJ Taylor of Three Oaks and a senior at River Valley High School. Her dream for the community is “for everyone in it to continue to feel like they’re at home.” Walton plans to attend Western Michigan University with the goal of becoming an occupational therapist. Walton serves as Senior Class Vice PresidentHer school activities include marching band, concert choir, cheerleading and softball. She has finished first in oration and singing contests, has been on the honor roll for four years, and volunteers through Helping Hands, Peer-to-Peer Mentoring, the New Troy 5K and the Flag Day Hog Roast.
Alexis said she is “super excited” about participating in the Spirit of Blossomtime Pageant and spending time with Killips, Kirk, Przybylinski and Falzone.
“They’ve become some of my best friends,” she said.
Kirk, 17, is a junior at Bridgman High School and the son of Thomas and Loneta Kirk of Galien. The dream he has for his community “is that everyone enjoys it, and finds it as beautiful as I do.” His plans after high school include joining the U.S. Navy and earning a bachelor’s degree in Construction Management so he can become an underwater welder. His activities include Sons of the American Legion, volunteering at church and for Mini Bees Basketball. He is on the cross country and track teams at school and has received numerous awards during 12 years of showing animals at the Berrien Country Youth Fair.
Sebastian said he is looking forward to all of the Blossomtime Festival events (including the Mr. Blossomtime Pageant).
Przybylinski, 8, is the daughter of Mike and Erin Przybylinski of Sawyer. The Chikaming Elementary second-grader is involved in Sunshine Softball, showing horses at the Berrien County Youth Fair and the Buchanan Westerners, and wants to be a horse trainer when she grows up. She enjoys spending time at Real Life Community Church, drawing, and making crafts with aqua beads.
After being crowned Carlie thanked her parents “for letting me do this” and the judges “for letting me have fun.”
Falzone is the 9-year-old daughter of Dustin and Ashley Falzone of Sawyer. The Three Oaks Elementary fourth-grader wants to be a teacher or an eye doctor when she grows up. Her favorite classes are math and art, and her activities include singing, playing basketball, and talking with friends and family.
Saying their farewells were Miss Three Oaks/River Valley 2020 Madison Lumley; Miss Teen Three Oaks/River Valley 2020 Alexis McCarty; and Miss Junior Teen Three Oaks/River Valley 2020 Addyson Frazier. All were crowned during a Nov. 17, 2019 “Greatest Superheroes” pageant.
After thanking the many people who were part of her two-year reign, Lumley had a message for this year’s contestants.
“This mix of girls and a boy did something so brave today. They stepped up onto the stage probably feeling nervous, but they hid it between pure confidence and pride in not only themselves but with each other. I can only hope that if they walk away from today learning anything, it’s that being true to yourself will get you so much farther in life than putting on an act,” she said.
Lumley concluded by saying she will always be proud to say Three Oaks is her hometown.
“Thank you for letting me represent our community for two full years.”
McCarty said her Miss Teen reign was very interesting – “How many people can say they held the crown for two years?”
Although COVID limited the number of activities, McCarty said “The things I did get to do will stay with me forever,” adding that she got to do the Three Oaks Christmas Parade twice.
“The best part was watching the kids’ excitement when Santa and Buddy showed up.”
Frazier said representing the community “is an experience like no other,” noting that she learned not to take anything for granted and ti be grateful for every moment.
“Many events were canceled, but it was still the best honor to represent this community.”
Also in the 2020 court were Mr. Three Oaks/River Valley Davyd Bronson; Miss Three Oaks/River Valley First Runner-up and Miss Congeniality Mackenzie Norris, Second Runner-up Allyson Rochefort; Miss Teen River Valley First Runner-up Lily Morse; and Miss Junior Teen court members Johanna Rochefort and Angelina York.
Emceeing the pageant were Zack East (a 2002 River Valley graduate) and Miss Three Oaks 2012 Heather Rowlison.
East and Killips had the River Valley Auditorium crowd in stitches after he asked her if she had run in heels to reach the auditorium for the on-stage question. Killips answered “no,” and the following exchange followed:
East – “But you’re an athlete.”
Maura – “I’m a golfer.”
In addition to introducing and interviewing this year’s contestants, East and Rowlison also talked to 2021 Flag Day Prince and Princess Remy Reyna and Ellee Latino.
Visiting royalty representing Blossomtime community courts from locales such as Bridgman, Baroda, Buchanan, Bangor and Lawrence also took the stage on Jan. 29.
Judges for the Miss/Mr. pageant were: Katelyn Boyer of Edwardsburg (Miss Edwardsburg and Second Runner-up to Miss Blossomtime 2017); Christin Davis-Adams, a lifelong resident of Southwest Michigan (First Runner-up to Miss Coloma 2001 and Mrs. Southwest Michigan 2019); and Jane Strebeck of South Haven who served as chair of the Miss South Haven Pageant for three years.
Little Miss Three Oaks/River Valley judges were: Stammy Ellinger of LaPorte; Morgan Motycka of New Buffalo (Miss Congeniality and First Runner-up to Miss New Buffalo 2019); and Tara Mabry of Buchanan where she has served as Miss Buchanan Committee Contestant Chairperson for the last 10 years.
