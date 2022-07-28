THREE OAKS — The School of American Music’s third annual American Music Festival was held on the afternoon of Saturday, July 23, on SAM’s Spring Creek stage, 14 Maple St., Three Oaks, behind the Arts & Education Center in Dewey Cannon Park.
The festival explored the roots of American music through tunes spanning blues, bluegrass, jazz and big band. It was made possible by a generous grant from The Pokagon Fund and the School of American Music. To learn about SAM lessons and programming, and to donate to SAM, visit schoolofamericanmusic.com or call 269-409-1191.
The first Build the Barn fund-raising concert at the Paws for Humanity farm, 14671 Three Oaks Road, took place Sunday, July 24, with Mike "Blue Eyes" Felten performing.
Upcoming concerts are scheduled for Aug. 7, Aug. 21, Sept. 4 and Sept. 18. Artists include Patti Shaffner, and Chicken Dolphin Band.
Build the Barn is a fundraising project to assist Paws for Humanity in building a facility including an indoor riding arena, conference room, small offices, and animal housing for educational and therapeutic support services. For more on upcoming concerts in August and September, go to pawsforhumanity.org.
