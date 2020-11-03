THREE OAKS — The Acorn Homegrown Fall Fest was held Oct. 24 in the great outdoors.
"It's so great to have you guys here, you look like you're bundled up, ready for a Bears game," Executive Director Sandra Thompson said to those gathered for the Acorn Theater's last outdoor event of the season.
"Our events have been really successful — People feel really safe at them," Thompson said, adding that the theater is going to start doing "some interesting things now that we're hitting our winter months."
"We've got some good steaming things that are going to be coming up, and we may eventually be able to start doing some small shows inside of the theater. We're just basically taking it one day at a time like everybody else is."
Performing at the Oct. 24 Acorn Homegrown Fall Fest were: Anne Harris and Ernie Hendrickson, who did the first and final sets; Jake Borowski; Emma Hamel; Doug Harsch; Taylor Morse & Jamie Wagner; Rachel Drew; and Mike Felten.
Harris noticed a great blue heron flying past while getting ready to perform.
"I was told that those are a sign of spirit, and when a heron crosses your line of vision there are some ancestors … that's looking over you."
The Fall Fest was held at the rural Three Oaks home of Wagner (the same site of the Acorn's outdoor Singer Songwriter Competition in August). Thompson said that event took place within four days of Wagner moving here.
She said the series of "Acorn Anywhere" outdoor concerts held in the summer and fall (beginning with a July 11 tribute to the late John Prine), along with donations from the community for the non-profit theater "have been what's keeping us going."
Hamel, 18, was the Singer Songwriter Competition winner two years ago. Thompson said that title comes with $1,000, adding that Hamel, a resident of Berrien Springs, used that to buy a keyboard that she played during her set on Oct. 24.
Hamel also played at a recent Acorn Anywhere show held in Beverly Shores with Brass From the Past.
Upcoming streaming events include:
• 8 p.m. Nov. 19 — Acorn live-streaming returns for a very unique evening of live music and incredible stories of legendary moments with Elliot Lewis who apart from being an amazing solo artist in his own right, has also been the only musician on every Daryl's house and been a part of every Hall and Oats Tour in recent memory.
• 8 p.m. Nov. 21 — The fantastically talented The Empty Pockets are making a pit-stop at The Acorn to perform a special, 100-percent live-stream concert on The Acorn stage of one of the best albums of all time — The Beatles’ Abbey Road.
• 8 p.m. Dec. 18 — Join Emmy award-winning actor, director, and singer/songwriter Jeff Daniels for this LIVE streaming concert experience full of original songs, and personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell.
• 8 p.m. Dec. 26 — From the powerful guitar duel in “Hotel California” to the shimmering harmonies of “Peaceful Easy Feeling” a Heartache Tonight show is a true Eagles concert experience featuring all the timeless classic songs from one of the greatest rock bands of all time.
For more, go to www.acornlive.org.
