HARBERT — The Annual St. Francis of Assisi Blessing of the Animals Service was held Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator in Harbert. An assortment of dogs (and one cat), along with their humans, participated. Treats for both pets and people were provided.
