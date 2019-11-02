BROOKLYN, Mich. — The Bridgman High School girls cross country team captured the program's first-ever state championship on Saturday, Nov. 2.
The Bees' tally of 132 points in the Division 4 state race at Michigan International Speedway was 16 points bette.
0r that runner-up (and defending champion) Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (148 points). Kalamazoo Christian (the only team to defeat Bridgman during the regular season — by a one-point win in the Portage Invitational) took third with 174 points.
"At the beginning of the season I knew we had something. I was thinking top 10, top 5 would be a great session," said Bridgman coach Spencer Carr. "They exceeded all expectations. Once we got to Portage and were one point from winning there, and we won at New Prairie, at that point we knew we had something special.
"They came though today and ran some great races — and we won."
Bridgman was paced by sixth-place Karsyn Stewart (in a school-record time of 19:38.8; 11th-place Arie Hackett (19:58.2); Summer Fast (39th in 20:59.3); Jane Kaspar (68th in 21:43.1); and Mikaela Owen (81st in 21:55.8).
Also finishing for the Bees were Grace Fenech (26:00.8) and Alexa Ackerman (26:01.8).
Since runners qualifying for state without a full team don't count in the point totals, Bridgman's top five were scored as follows: Stewart third place; Hackett sixth place; Fast 25th; Kaspar 46th; and Owen 52nd.
"It's just incredible to be able to experience this, as a senior especially," said Owen, the squad's only 12th-grader. "I was so proud of my team and how hard we worked this year."
Stewart, a junior who was All-State in 2018 with a 24th-place showing, said she started out fast and that helped her in the race.
"I kind of just kept that pace, and running with the pack really helped too."
Stewart was in a lead pack for much of the race that was missing just one runner — race winner and defending individual champ Abby VanderKooi of Muskegon Western. Her first-place time of 18:11 win more than a minute ahead of runner-up Riley Ford of Mariette (19:22.7).
"It's been like the best season ever," said Hackett, a sophomore who joined the team this year.
Bridgman's boys team also competed at state, finishing 11th (it was noted during the awards ceremony that the Bridgman girls had placed 15th the previous year).
Scoring for the Bees were: Chipper Steffey (37th in 17:31.3); Luke Blesy (48th in 17:44.1); John Sanderson (99th, 18:19.8); AJ Hackett (147th, 18:47.3); Jayce Warren (177th, 19:12.5); Nathan Blied (20:13.8); and Richard Mabry (22:20.4).
The top three teams in the Division 4 boys state race were: 1. Breckenridge (led by race winner Mason Summer, who ran a 16:07.5); 2. Unionville-Sebawing; 3. East Jordan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.