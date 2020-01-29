BRIDGMAN — Bridgman Public Schools Superintendent Shane Peters sent out the following letter on Thursday, Jan, 30:
Dear Parent or Guardian:
Similar to many school districts across the State and Nation, we continue to be experiencing a high level of influenza like illness at Bridgman Public Schools, but have met state mandated attendance requirements each day. Our administrative team has continuously been monitoring this situation and have been in constant contact with our partners at the Berrien County Health Department.
This morning, I called an emergency meeting with all district and building administrators to discuss our current situation in Bridgman.
It has been decided to close ALL district buildings and cancel ALL activities effective Thursday, January 30 at 4:00 p.m. until Sunday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m.
It is my hope that these three (3) days will allow those who are still sick time to get healthy, those that are rebounding from illness time to rest and rejuvenate and those that have not been sick to remain that way.
Thank you in advance for your understanding, patience, and helping keep our school community as healthy as possible during this time of the year.
If you have any questions please contact your child’s office or my office directly.
Shane M. Peters
Superintendent
