UNION PIER — A two-car accident in Union Pier on Friday, July 5, ended up including a building as well.
Chikaming Township Police Chief Todd A. Taylor Sr. reported that Officer David Wyman was dispatched to an injury crash at the intersection of Townline Road and Red Arrow Highway at approximately 2:38 p.m. July 5.
Taylor said a 74-year-old female driver was attempting to cross Red Arrow Highway, traveling east, when she was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound on Red Arrow Highway.
“The resulting collision forced her vehicle to crash into Milda’s Corner Market, resulting in damages to that building.”
Both drivers were reportedly treated for minor injuries.
A witness inside Milda’s said the building shook and windows on the front cracked upon impact.
Milda’s remained open for business as of Monday, July 8.
Assisting on July 5 were the Chikaming Township Fire Department, New Buffalo Township Sheriff’s Department, New Buffalo City Police and Pokagon Tribal Police.
