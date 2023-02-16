HARBERT — The Chikaming Township Board did its part to have Police Officer Paige Holtz serve as the River Valley District’s School Resource Officer (SRO) during its Feb. 9 regular meeting.
Chikaming Police Chief Todd Taylor said one of his goals since becoming chief in 2012 was to have a School Resource Officer on the force, adding that River Valley Superintendent Dr. Steven Disney was able to “grab the bull by the horns” and secure grant money to make it possible this year.
Taylor said he and Disney have worked out a memorandum of understanding agreement (later unanimously approved by the Township Board) that makes it possible for Officer Holtz to serve “not only for the protection of our kids, but … so these police officers can work hand-in-hand with the staff, the teachers and build rapport with students, have students see us as the good guys.”
The board also OK’d a resolution on a partnership between the township police department and school district regarding the placement of a school resource police officer in the district.
Disney said he started the conversation with Township Supervisor David Bunte and Taylor during the process of applying for what turned out to be a $139,423 grant from the Michigan State Police Grants and Community Services Division to support salaries, benefits and training for a school resource officer. He also called Holtz “an excellent resource officer.”
Taylor said Holtz “creates a lot of partnerships with Dr. Disney and the teachers and staff, and she’s starting to develop those friendships with these little kids. You can see it, that they’re excited to have her there, the staff’s excited to hav her there and I think she’s going to be a valuable asset to the school.”
Bunte said Holtz will be onsite in the River Valley district five days a week during school hours.
It was noted during the meeting that she has already begun establishing relationship in the district through programs like lunch buddies.
Taylor said the Chikaming Police Department will have Holtz back on patrol in the summer.
During the Jan. 23 River Valley Board of Education meeting, Disney said the plan was to ask the board for formal approval at its February meeting with the goal of a school resource officer starting March 1.
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Jan. 20 that 195 school districts, intermediate school districts, and public school academies would receive nearly $25 million in 50-percent match grants to support hiring 195 School Resource Officers for the next three years.
Other area districts chosen to receive SRO grants include Eau Claire, Buchanan, Brandywine, Berrien Springs, St. Joseph, Watervliet, Lakeshore, Lawrence, Hartford and Countryside Academy.
In another Feb. 9 matter, Bunte said three applications had been received for the new Director of Parks position.
“The next step will now then be to interview the three applicants and see if one of those will match the criteria of what we’re looking for in that role,” he said.
An interview committee of Rich Sullivan, Debra Hall Kayler and Bunte was ultimately approved.
In a related matter, Bunte announced that Chikaming Township has been approved for a MOLD (mParks Organizational Leadership Development Cohort) community project grant from the mParks organization.
“They are tentatively setting a date of April 28th to be visiting Chikaming Township,” he said, adding another visit would take place in November.
Plans are being made for Bunte, Sullivan and Hall Kayler to attend the mParks Conference in April.
“If we have a director parks and recreation hire by then and they were open, I think it would behoove us to make sure that they were included in going to that conference as well,” Bunte said.
According to the mParks website, the year-long MOLD “cohort” is designed to support and invest in the professional growth of its members.
“Developed by a diverse group of professionals from across the state, MOLD will focus on career development and advancement, mentorship opportunities, and hands-on problem-solving in local communities across Michigan.”
Also on Feb. 9, the Township Board approved a wide-ranging group of amendments to the Chikaming Township Zoning Ordinance representing a monumental review and revision effort by a committee (Larry Anderson, Rich Sullivan, John Chipman, Doug Dow and Kelly Largent) and the Planning Commission.
“It’s been a long process. There have been a lot of changes to the current Zoning Ordinance that have come up here in the past 18 months or so,” Bunte said, thanking members of the committee for making the adjustments the public asked for.
Sullivan estimated the process took at least 350 man hours just for the revisions.
Examples of amendments to the Zoning Ordinance include:
Section 17.03 (B) (2) (a)
Currently Reads: Approval. Upon determination by the Planning Commission that the final plan for special land use is in compliance with the standards and requirements of this Ordinance and other applicable ordinances and laws, the Planning Commission shall approve the special land use.
Amended to Read: Approval. Upon determination by the Planning Commission that the final plan for special land use is in compliance with the standards and requirements of this Ordinance and other applicable ordinances and laws, the Planning Commission shall recommend approval of the special land use.
5.01 (H) (3) (e) (i) Development Standards Table First Floor section: Union Pier Corridor
Currently Reads: Residential may be allowed in the rear 50 percent of the floor, however the front 50 percent must be for commercial use.
Commercial first floor shall extend for the entire width of the front of the building as viewed from the adjoining public street.
Amended to Read: Residential may be allowed in the rear 50 percent of the floor, however the front 50 percent must be for commercial use for buildings along Red Arrow Highway.
Commercial first floor shall extend for the entire width of the front of the building as viewed from Red Arrow Highway.
5.01 (H) (3) (e) (i) Development Standards Table:
Add Section entitled Residential Density Add for Union Pier Corridor ONLY: The maximum number of total bedrooms shall be 27 per acre. Additionally, there shall be a maximum number of each unit type per acre, as shown below: Maximum number of 1-Bedroom Units: 18; Maximum number of 2-Bedroom Units: 12; Maximum number of 3+Bedroom Units: 9.
Also added (to Section 7.13) are requirements for both Medium Outdoor Events (attended by 250 to 500 persons per day) and Large Outdoor Events (attended by more than 500 persons per day).
To see the complete “Proposed Changes to Zoning Ordinance” (listed under Township News) go to www.chikamingtownship.org.
In other Feb. 9 Chikaming Township Board matters:
• Bunte said the Berrien County Broadband Internet Task Force sent a letter indicating that participating municipalities have pledged a total of $5 million (including $200,000 from Chikaming) to go with $4.5 million available from the county to expand broadband. If an ISP partner joins with an equal match, there is the potential to get as much as $38 million through the state’s ROBIN (Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks) grant program which could hook up 6,100 additional parcels. The board approved remaining committed to the $200,000 commitment.
• The board agreed to seek a $100,000 USDA Rural Development Grant to cover some of the costs for engineering associated with the Sawyer streetscape project.
• Bunte said drain maintenance orders are posted on the township website under Drains, and noted that a major New Buffalo to Bridgman transmission line rebuild project is slated to begin this year.
• The board approved salaries for members of the Township Board.
