HARBERT — The Chikaming Township Board on March 11 gave unanimous support for Supervisor David Bunte to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) a letter objecting to the issuance of a permit for the installation of shoreline armoring at 14144 Swift Lane in Harbert.
The letter notes that during a Feb. 25 special meeting the Township Board adopted Ordinance 147, which bans the installation of hard armoring along the shoreline in the township, and that a moratorium was also approved at that time banning the installation of hard armoring until the effective date of the ordinance, which will be April 5.
The letter concludes by stating the activity proposed in the permit application would have a direct negative impact on the health, safety and welfare of the inhabitants of the township.
Following a March 11 Public Budget Hearing, members of the Township Board adopted a General Appropriations Act for the 2021-22 fiscal year that begins April 1.
Estimated township General Fund revenues, including an allocated millage of .3727 mills, including various miscellaneous revenues are projected to total $976,800.
In addition, estimated Road Maintenance Fund revenues for the new fiscal year, including a voter-authorized millage of .99910 mills and miscellaneous revenues are projected to total $640,486; with estimated Public Safety Fund revenues that include a voter authorized millage of 1.8982 mills and miscellaneous revenues estimated to total $1,229,866; estimated Building Fund revenues of $308,000; estimated Water Fund revenues of $2,473,365, and estimated Sewer Fund revenues of $1,081,530.
In other business, the following resolutions pertaining to salaries for township officials were also adopted: supervisor, $72,600; clerk, $46,818; treasurer, $32,252; and each of the two trustees, $7,803.
Also on March 11, it was announced that trustee Rich Sullivan would be Chikaming’s participant in Citizen’s Science Program that’s part of the Lakefront resiliency project being done in conjunction with Michigan State University and the University of Michigan.
Bunte said that drone surveying is being done around Lake Michigan for the next two years and Chikaming Township has been included in the shoreline research.
A motion to allow the township to proceed with the project received unanimous consent.
“There is research to do and some nuances, but I can’t wait to get all the data,” Bunte commented.
With the retirement of Zoning Administrator Van Thornton, a motion to contract with an employee of SafeBuilt to fulfill those duties and spend 20 hours per week in the office with the stipulation that person meet with Bunte and another Board member.
Bunte said that the Union Pier/Red Arrow Highway Improvement Project was proceeding with the onset of better weather and that street lamps had been installed in that area downtown and along the highway.
Bunte also reported that one of the two required independent appraisals on the Reed Beidler Trust property necessary for the Cherry Beach Project to move forward had been completed, and that when both are completed they will be submitted to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Trust Fund.
“Hopefully the closing on that parcel will occur in the next three to four months,” Bunte said.
Finally, a resolution to support March Restaurant Month in Berrien County was adopted, as well as designating March 22-28 as the Restaurant Week in Chikaming was adopted.
It was the consensus of the Board members to ask all residents and visitors to support the owners of local eateries and their many employees.
