With Michigan schools closed through at least April 12, one of the major focuses in local districts has turned to providing food for those who need it.
As a Facebook post from the New Buffalo Area Schools put it: "Due to the school closure starting Monday (March 16), we will begin our summer feeding program a little early."
The New Buffalo, Bridgman and River Valley districts are all providing free pre-packaged breakfasts and lunches on a "grab and go" basis until school resumes at various locations on the times and days listed as follows:
BRIDGMAN
Bridgman Public Schools will provide nutritious breakfast and lunches from March 15 through April 5, to three sites throughout the district on Sundays and Wednesdays during the Bridgman Public Schools closure. This service is free to all children 18 years old and younger. Sunday’s pick-up includes breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday; Wednesday’s pick-up includes breakfast and lunch for Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Meals may be picked up at the following sites between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at:
• Bridgman High School (front entrance by the flag pole)
• Bridgman Public Library (backside of the library)
• Warren Dunes Village (club house)
Some meals will consist of ingredients that will need to be heated up and served. These meals will be able to be taken offsite to eat, so students do not have to linger or congregate at the host sites.
If you do not have transportation to pick up meals at the sties, please contact Peggy Ferguson at pferguson@bridgmanschools.com to make alternative arrangements.
NEW BUFFALO
Two days of meals will be available every Monday and Wednesday and three days of meals every Friday for those 18 and under on the following schedule: 11:30 a.m. to noon at Elementary School Door 2 (at the back of the cafeteria); 11:30 a.m. to noon at High School Doors 7 and 8 (back of cafeteria); 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Judy's Motel; 12:15 to 12:45 p.m. at Oakview Estate Apartments; and 1 to 1:30 p.m. in the New Buffalo Library parking lot.
For information on meals for those with food allergies or families that cannot get to these locations, contact Food Service Director Patty Iazzetto at (269) 469-6048 or via email at piazzetto@nbas.org.
RIVER VALLEY
The RV Chuck Wagon will be running on Monday through Friday beginning Monday, March 16, with stops at the following locations (you will be able to pick up breakfast for the next day and lunch in the same stop).
Meals are free to all kids 18 and under, regardless of home district.
• Trinity Lutheran in Sawyer 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
• New Troy Community Center 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
• Galien Township Library 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m.
• Three Oaks Elementary 1:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.
We will be using a drive by service. Come, collect, and go home through April 3.
Also, children enrolled in Blessings in a Backpack at River Valley will have access to their weekend food packs each Friday, March 20 through April 3, at the designated River Valley School District meal pick-up locations. At each of these locations, families may drive up to collect not only the school's breakfast and lunch packs, but also their Blessings in a Backpack weekend packs. Each Friday, the Blessings in a Backpack weekend food packs will include extra food for the children.
For more information, contact Blessings in a Backpack Program Coordinator Vickie Wagner, (269) 756-9812 or vickie.wagner@yahoo.com
The following statements on the school closings (ordered by Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer on the evening of Thursday, March 12) were released on Friday, March 13, by the Bridgman, New Buffalo and River Valley districts:
BRIDGMAN
As many of you know, last night, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a Statewide Closure of all K-12 School Buildings in Michigan in order to slow the spread of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Bridgman Public Schools will be closed starting on Monday, March, March 16 through Sunday, April 12
“This is a necessary step to protect our kids, our families, and our overall public health,” said Governor Whitmer. “I am working with partners across state government to ensure educators, parents, and students have the support they need during this time, and to ensure our children who rely on school for meals have access to food. I know this will be a tough time, but we’re doing this to keep the most people we can safe. I urge everyone to make smart choices during this time and to do everything they can to protect themselves and their families.”
“Closing our K-12 school buildings is the responsible choice that will minimize the risk of exposure for children, educators, and families and mitigate the spread of coronavirus,” said Michigan State Superintendent Michael Rice. “The Department of Education will continue to work closely with our partners in state government to help our students and educators in each school district get through this time. This is about protecting the most people in Michigan.”
What this means for Bridgman Families:
Over the past weeks, area superintendents have worked hard to develop plans in the event that a closure of schools would be determined to be the best measure to slow the spread of COVID-19. It goes without saying that we had hoped that we never had to initiate school closures due to communicable illness.
We ask that students take home all instructional materials, such as textbooks, notebooks and supplemental materials on Friday, March 13th. For students who are absent or unable to gather materials to take home, we will post on the District’s website a time when these items can be picked up.
At this point, students are not required to remotely complete curriculum (lessons, assessments etc). Online courses remain active and students should continue working. However, we are working on getting lessons, assignments, and activities posted for students as soon as possible. We will communicate through email and on the District’s website when these will be posted.
NEW BUFFALO
Parents and Guardians, As you can imagine, the cancellation of school was sprung on us very quickly and we are trying to comprehend all of this just like you are. We are doing the best we can to prepare for school not being in session for the next month. School will be closed starting Monday, March 16. As of today, school will resume Monday, April 13.
The entire secondary building will be locked down and quarantined for a deep clean while our schools are closed. All staff members are being asked to turn in classroom/building keys and will not be allowed to enter the building until school resumes so we can keep the building as clean as possible during the deep cleaning process.
Students in grades 6-8 are being encouraged to take home their Chromebooks and charging cords, during this period of time. Please note that if the Chromebook is damaged, students will be held responsible for paying for those damages.
Also, students should be the only ones using their Chromebook. The device should be used for school purposes only and not looking up any non-school related content. Teachers will be emailing students and posting in google classroom and/or Schoology with items students can complete online. Please encourage your child to log on their device and check items to complete on a daily basis.
If you have any questions on what your child can do during this time, please contact the classroom teacher. Teachers will be checking their emails daily during typical school hours to help with any questions or concerns.
RIVER VALLEY
With the recent mandate from Governor Whitmer regarding school closures, the district has made the following decisions
• River Valley Schools will be closed from Monday, March 16th through Sunday, April 5th.
• Only essential personnel will be permitted on school grounds during the closure. All students and non-essential personnel must remain off school grounds during the time of the closure.
• All athletic events, field trips, overnight trips, and extra-curricular activities (including practices, rehearsals, and performances) are postponed through the dates of the closure. Postponed events will be rescheduled on a case by case basis.
• All school facilities, including athletic fields will remain closed to the public during the closure. Community access to the District facilities will resume when the District re-opens.
• The planned dates for Spring Break, April 6th - April 10th will remain scheduled as planned. Classes will resume on Monday, April 13th.
• If your student will need medications or medical equipment that is currently at school during this closure, please contact Central Office at 269-756-9541 to make arrangements for pick up. All medications must be picked up by a parent or guardian. Any medications or medical equipment that is not needed during the closure can remain at school.
• Students will not be required to complete schoolwork remotely. In an effort to maintain and continue the learning process for our students, the following websites can be used for practicing many of the skills and strategies learned in classes:
https://www.khanacademy.org/ (All Subjects preK-12, College)
https://www.freckle.com/ (Math/ELA)
https://www.mobymax.com/signin (All Subjects)
https://www.getepic.com/sign-in (online digital Library, all ages)
https://www.prodigygame.com/ (Math)
https://www-k6.thinkcentral.com/ePC/start.do (GO MATH DASHBOARD)
In the event that Internet access is an issue, effective Monday, March 16, 2020, Comcast is offering two months free to new Internet Essentials customers in response to recent and anticipated emergency measures associated with the Coronavirus (COVID-19). More information can be found here: https://www.internetessentials.com/covid19
The education, safety, security, and well-being of our students, staff, and families are the number one priority of our District. We ask that you remain diligent in executing the measures asked of all of us to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). If you have any additional questions or concerns, please contact Central Office at 269-756-9541
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.