NEW BUFFALO — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new Emergency Gatherings and Face Mask Order (MCL 333.2253) on Nov. 15.
The order (in effect for three weeks from Nov. 18 through Dec. 8), includes having high schools switch to virtual learning, limits on indoor and outdoor gatherings, banning indoor dining at restaurants and bars, and indoor gatherings at other venues such as bowling alleys and casinos (although not those under the control of Native American tribes). Details are posted at https://www.michigan.gov/coronavirus/
The impact on local communities includes the following:
SCHOOLS
River Valley Schools Superintendent Scott Bojanich posted the following on the district’s Facebook page: I am writing to inform you that the River Valley School District will continue to be closed for face to face instruction until Monday, November 30th.
There are several factors that have led to this decision. First, as you are all aware, the Covid-19 Virus continues to rise at an alarming rate in our nation, State and in Berrien County as well as surrounding counties in Indiana. Not only are the number of Covid-19 cases rising, but the positivity rate has risen sharply and as of today the positivity rate for Covid-19 is over 15 percent in our area. Secondly, because of the rise in cases the school district is not getting timely information regarding positive and probable cases, or information regarding who and for how long those affected by the virus may need to quarantine. Lastly, our own data in River Valley indicates that since late October, over one hundred individuals consisting of students and staff have been identified as a Covid-19 positive/probable case or in quarantine.
By continuing to offer virtual instruction only until November 30th; this time away from face to face instruction will allow our students and staff to become healthy and exit isolation/quarantine. In addition to time, we must remain vigilant with respect to following all recommended guidelines and practices to minimize the risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus if we wish our students and staff to return to face to face instruction as soon as we are able.
On Nov. 20 the district announced it would offer bus route delivery of meals for enrolled students. For more information call (269) 756-7606.
Per the state order, high schools in the Bridgman and New Buffalo districts are in virtual learning mode until at least Dec. 9. Elementary and middle schools in those districts remained in face-to-face learning mode.
Bridgman Superintedent Shane Peters reported that the Bridgman Public Schools has seen less than a 1 percent positive case rate among its K-8 population.
“Therefore, I have decided to move forward with in-person instruction at our elementary and middle school.”
Bridgman’s COVID dashboard as of Nov. 20 listed the following — Current number in quarantine — 69 total (27 elementary, 26 middle school, 12 high school; 4 staff); Current confirmed positive — 7 total (2 elementary, 1 middle school; 2 high school; 2 staff).
With high school students engaged in E-learning, the Bridgman district distributed weekend meals at F.C. Reed Middle School on November 19. For information on meal pick-ups, contact Peggy Ferguson at pferguson@bridgmanschools.com
In the New Buffalo district meals are being distributed at the High School, 1112 E. Clay St., Mondays from 2 to 3 p.m. (2 breakfast, 2 lunch) and Wednesdays from 2 to 3 p.m. (3 breakfast, 3 lunch).
A variety of pre-assembled, reimbursable meal options will be offered, including vegetable, fruit, grain and milk. For more, visit the food service website at www.nbas.org, click on departments, then food service. Those who can’t pick up during the above times are asked to contact the Food Service Director at 469-6048.
The Berrien County COVID-19 Dashboard showed that as of Nov. 20 there was just one quarantine case listed (at the elementary school) in New Buffalo.
RESTAURANTS & BUSINESSES
The New Buffalo Business Association (NBBA) noted on its Facebook page that restaurants are required to only accept take-out and curbside pick-up orders at this time.
The NBBA also posted that the Harbor Country Chamber of Commerce has created a link to keep people informed of who's open in the area (accessible on www.harborcountry.org under the WHAT IS OPEN: COVID link).”
And the NBBA’s Facebook Page had announcements posted from local businesses and organizations such as Casey's New Buffalo; Equilibrium Fitness; Jackie's Cafe; The Stray Dog Bar & Grill; Black Currant Bakehouse; Timothy's Restaurant; and the New Buffalo Township Library (which announced it is giving Santa a helping hand by accepting his letters from children and making sure he responds — Send your letters to Santa, 33 N. Thompson St., New Buffalo MI 49117).
The new Kankakee Grille opened on Nov. 20 at the Four Winds New Buffalo, which remained open in the wake of the state order )for more on the Grille, see the Features section of this website).
In a recent statement to area media, the Pokagon Band indicated that it, like other federally-recognized Native American tribes, is a sovereign nation which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the states of Michigan or Indiana.
The statement also noted that the Band is continually monitoring the spread of COVID-19 and has taken extensive health and safety precautions to help protect Tribal citizens and Four Winds Casinos employees and guests.
