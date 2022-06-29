NEW BUFFALO — During the June 27 New Buffalo Area Schools Board of Education meeting, Superintendent Dr. Jeff Leslie asked the board to confirm the nomination of Dan Caudle as the district’s new Middle School Principal.
Caudle will replace Bradley Brunner, who has accepted a position at The College Board.
According to Heather Gradowski, who was on the committee that interviewed potential candidates, “Dan really has a lot of passion about making sure kids have a home at school and that there is an adult invested in their well-being.” She also stated that “he really did his homework about the district prior to the interview which was impressive.”
Caudle most recently was Assistant Principal at Liberty Elementary School in Chesterton, Ind. Prior to that, he was Assistant Principal for three years at Chesterton High School. Additionally, he has nine years of Middle School teaching experience at Northwest Indiana schools.
Caudle has a Master’s in Leadership and Administration from Ball State University and a teaching degree from Indiana State University.
He resides in Chesterton with his wife and two sons.
