GRAND BEACH — Woodworker Frank Schmidt has spearheaded an effort to create 24 desks for elementary-age students to use at home.
Schmidt, fellow members of the Rotary Club of Harbor Country, and other volunteers are well into the process of assembling the wood desks and the Neighbor By Neighbor organization is helping to match the desks with pupils who can use them.
