NEW BUFFALO — The New Buffalo City Police Department released the following information on a Jeep that was removed from the Galien River near New Buffalo's public beach by Roger's Wrecker Service on the morning of Saturday, Jan, 18:
Last night (1/17/2020) around 7 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a water rescue near the City Beach. Officers arrived on scene and found that a subject was traveling on Marquette and failed to make the turn onto Whittaker Street, proceeding straight over the sidewalk and sand area, and into the Harbor.
The driver (and sole occupant) was able to escape the vehicle, and was assisted to shore by witnesses on scene.
Alcohol is considered to be a factor in the accident and no serious injuries were reported.
We would like to give a huge thank you to the bystanders who assisted in getting the subject to shore, New Buffalo Township Police, Berrien County Sheriff Dive Team, Pokagon Tribal Police, New Buffalo City Fire Department, New Buffalo Township Fire Department, Roger's Wrecker Service, And Berrien County Emergency Dispatch for all your assistance!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.